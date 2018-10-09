Sure Men Quantum Antiperspirant Deodorant 150Ml

Sure deodorant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th October 2018 This deodorant is good value compared to lynx which makes my underarm wet. This deodorant actually works and lasts all day well done sure.

A fantastic long lasting Anti-Perspirant 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I have been solely using Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant now for 3 weeks and I can definitely say WoW! I have hyperhidrosis so need to make ‘Sure’ I use something I can trust to get me through the day. I can safely say Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant does just that and some. I am always sceptical when it comes to anti-perspirants so to find one that can stop those nasty odurs all day long it great. Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant has a lovely refreshing scent to it which to be fair doesn’t stay all day, but that doesn’t stop the protection. There are no white marks either so you can wear whatever colour clothing you like without worrying if it will mark them. Safe to say I will definitely be using Sure Men Quantum Dry Anti-perspirant Deodorant Aerosol from now on! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not bad, does its job 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I've been using it everyday and it keeps me dry after a 15min cycle to work. I've got quite sensitive skin and it doesn't aggravate my skin. The smell isn't that strong compared to other deodorants which is good if you find other sprays over powering. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Average compared to some 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I took a while to review this . Day to day it's ok . Up shower work home , not to bad however this 48hr is not true 24 maybe but that's it. I am now on holiday swimming in and out and it is very poor . So active not really . Day to day maybe [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure man anti-perspirant 3 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 My first time trying out Sure men anti-perspirant definitely does what it says on the tin kept me dry and sweat free I like how the cap locks and that it’s clear on how to open and close I also like that it has a specially designed cap that limits you too how much spray it releases the only thing I didn’t like about it which was abit disappointing and the main reason I will not use it in the future is that there is no scent at all I like to spell good too [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure Men Deodorant 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 cracking product, keeps me dry on even the warmest days and smells good too. i'm not sure how the motion sense works, but it works, every time i move i get a nice breath of fresh scent. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Surprisingly dry 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Normally the antiperspirants i use just make me sweat more (not quite sure why), but for once , this actually did a really good job, especially on a hot summer day at the gym. I couldn't notice any perspiration at all, and bear in mind, i sweat a lot. The only downside i found was the irritation caused by the initial application, which made my eyes slightly itcht. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great deo! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 The Fragrance is softly scented and mildly pleasant. The anti persperant has a unique sweet smell and is not overpowering. The deodarant can has a lockable twist top which allows for safe storing and is convenient and perfect for traveling. After shaking well before use there are no markings or stains left on my clothing. Thanks to motion activated formula I sometimes get the descreet smell of the deodarant throughout the day. Also my underarms are kept dry for most of the day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I bzzed and it was great 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Great product realy does what it says on the tin, lasts 48 hrs. Even after a a long jog, the only odour was success. It worked. Great smell and no white marks, what more do we want in a perspirant, i will be using sure quantum dry from now on. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]