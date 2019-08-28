Tesco Double Strength Tropical Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Great value for money. Tasty too.
Great value for money. Tasty too.
Great refreshing crisp taste
This is very good value for money You don't need to use a lot so it goes a long way Very refreshing, not sweet but has a clean slightly tart taste to it. You can taste the pineapple & lemon Would be nice to have the smaller size as well
Great juice
I have been buying this juice for years. Love to dilute it with Tesco lemonade. It is great tasting.
Great taste
I buy this as I don't like squash that tastes fake, although this has sweeteners in you can not taste them ,like some products
Great product
This is a favourite with my family. We all enjoy it. The flavour is very good and you only need a small amount. Plus it is sugar free, which is a great bonus to me.