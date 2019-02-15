Tesco Double Strength Summer Fruit Squash No Added Sugar 1.5L

Great price and taste
I love the refreshing taste of this squash. I do not like drinking water alone so i add a little squash to give it some flavour. I mainly drink this now and you don't need much in the glass as it's double strength. Great price too.
Great Taste at Great Price!
Best summer fruits squash for the price! Don't have to use much to get the flavour.
very tasty will buy again if you keep it on shelve
very tasty will buy again if you keep it on shelves
Lovely
Buy this all the time and gets used the most out of all the flavours. Wish you would bring back the Apple and strawberry as well though.
Really nice
I bought this to save a little money rather buying Robinsons squash. I'm glad i did it's really tasty and a great price. i highly recommend giving it a try.
kids love it
kids love it