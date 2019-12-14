Tesco Double Concentrate Lemon Orange & Pineapple No Added Sugar Squash 1.5L

Nice refreshing taste and not too sweet.
Nice refreshing taste and not too sweet.
Fab taste
I bought this a while ago and it lasts ages and tastes lovely
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 7kJ / 2kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Orange from Concentrate (14%), Pineapple Juice from Concentrate (4.0%), Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (4.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Flavourings, Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Colour (Beta-Carotene).
Store in a cool dry place.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water).
Dilute with extra water for toddlers.
60 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
1.5 litres
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|per 100ml
|Energy
|7kJ / 2kcal
|17kJ / 4kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When diluted according to instructions.
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019