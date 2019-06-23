Tesco Double Concentrate Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Squash 1.5L

Execellent thirst quencher
Excellent to quench thirst and also an an energy booster. Mild taste. Really nice.
The best taste and value.
This is the best tasting apple and blackcurrant . Robinson's has a tange to it and is very expensive .
Great Juice let down by Click and collect
Why is this hardly ever available for click and collect? - but when I go in the store the shelves are full!!
Been buying for a while as good as more expensive brands and had no complaints from my son.
Good quality
Love the taste no sugar can't stop drinking would not buy other love it even my sister now love it
Lovely flavour
I enjoy this very much
Tasty
Really nice refreshing and doesn't leave my mouth furry like other squashes
really good juice
really good juice, i would not be able to tell the difference between this and a leading brand, really good value for money
Great price! Tasty squash! Healthy too!
This is my go too squash on a regular basis, full of flavour, no added sugar and can be made for all individual preferences. Great for all the family, healthy, refreshing, yum!