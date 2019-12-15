By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Double Strength Lemon Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml

5(2)
Tesco Double Strength Lemon Squash No Added Sugar 750Ml
£ 0.80
£0.11/100ml
One glass
  • Energy16kJ 4kcal
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 2kcal

Product Description

  • Concentrated no added sugar whole lemon drink with sweeteners. Dilute to taste
  • ZINGY & ZESTY Bursting with 22% fruit from concentrate Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
  • ZINGY & ZESTY Bursting with 22% fruit from concentrate
  • Pack size: 750ml

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Comminuted Lemon from Concentrate (22%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Carboxymethylcellulose), Flavouring, Malic Acid.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water).

    Dilute with extra water for toddlers.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750ml

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlOne glass (250ml)
Energy6kJ / 2kcal16kJ / 4kcal
Fat0.0g0.0g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate0.1g0.2g
Sugars0.1g0.2g
Fibre0.0g0.0g
Protein0.0g0.1g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When diluted according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Use every night.As good as dearer brands. I can get two for price of one quite a saving.

I love it !

5 stars

That's one of my favourite !

