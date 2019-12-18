Tesco Double Concentrate Apple & Blackcurrant No Added Sugar Squash 750Ml
- Energy15kJ 4kcal<1%
- Saturates<0.1g0%
- Sugars0.5g1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 6kJ / 1kcal
Product Description
- Concentrated no added sugar apple and blackcurrant juice drink with sweeteners.
- RICH & JUICY Bursting with 22% fruit juice from concentrate Our drinks experts have been creating high juice, squash, and juice drinks in Yorkshire for more than 25 years. We carefully evolve our recipes over time, using real fruit and absolutely no artificial flavours or colours.
- RICH & JUICY Bursting with 22% fruit juice from concentrate
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Blackcurrant Juice from Concentrate (2.0%), Citric Acid, Acidity Regulator (Sodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Malic Acid, Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite), Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Shake well and dilute to taste (one part squash to nine parts water). Dilute with extra water for toddlers.
Number of uses
30 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
750ml
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|One glass (250ml)
|Energy
|6kJ / 1kcal
|15kJ / 4kcal
|Fat
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Saturates
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When diluted according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019