Sure Men Maximum Protection Fresh Scent Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

SURE to keep you happy! 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I’ve never been a fan of roll-on antiperspirants, preferring sprays for ease, however, this has completely changed my mind! Packing is very minimalistic and instructions easy to use. It doesn’t take a lot of the product to keep you protected. I have an active job, and it keeps me sweat and odour free for the entire day without having to re-apply, definitely giving you the cutting edge if you’re a busy person! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

It's a Sure thing 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This product for a roll on was great. In general I'm not a big fan of roll-on an I find it sticky and less hygienic. Unfortunately there's nothing that can be done about the later but the former was no where to be seen. The product was smooth and rolled-on very easily whilst doing it's main job for the whole day. Overall top mark for keeping me dry and smell free. The packaging is all grey. To be honest it doesn't stand out as much as other brands I've seen but it does look more elegant. I don't think this is something that would scream to me off the shelf. What I also liked is that with a good roll-on you can easily take it on as hand-luggage when travelling so this is the perfect travel companion. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Mmmm, smells of melon. 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Sure Men Clean Scent states Maximum Protection, and it's no lie. Usually, when the end of the day approaches, I get a slight hint of body odour (I'm sure this is no different from anybody else - I wash each morning, use roll-on anti perspirant and fragrances) however, I have since noticed using this product, that I no longer get that hint of 'end of the day smell'. I found the scent to be incredibly pleasant - hints of melon. I also found it to be kind on the skin, and experienced no rashes (which I have experienced with other products) . My only criticism, is how it's dispensed. Unlike a hard roll-on, a paste is dispensed, and I found it a little tricky to get a nice even coating underarms, and on occasion there was a little wastage because of this. Overall, a product that not only would I recommend, but one that I would also buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure review 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Really good, you know exactly how much you're applying. It's not wet. Smells good. Keeps me dry all day and into the next day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very surprised 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I am a sure aerosol user so try the stick was an interesting comparison. The deodorant preformed great and smelt fantastic. Only reason for 4/5 stars is I don't feel you get as good of coverage with the stick over aerosol [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Sure men clean scent 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I normally go for spray deodorant and saw this and thought I would give it a go. I have to be careful what ingredients are used as there are quite a lot out there that irritate. This product not only smelt great, there was no irritation and no residue left on clothing. I highly recommend this product and will be replacing my spray. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I'm SURE this is good! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 I've used a number of different stick and cream-based deodorants in the past, and I can't honestly say that I've always gotten on with them. This definitely isn't the case with the Sure Clean Scent Maximum Protection product. This product, as well as being simple to use (as you would expect) is great at protecting me from any sweat or body odours that could possibly develop. Since I began using this product, I have not experienced any underarm odour developing which has been great considering the active life I have been leading recently and the current weather. My only complaint about the product at all would be that on occasional I have found that it has caused my underarm hair to become matted and I have had to go and wash and reapply. I am not sure whether this is more to do with overapplication on my part or the product itself, although I suspect it is more likely to be the former. On the whole, I'm really, really impressed!!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly Surprised 4 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 This deodorant has taken me by surprise, because it has changed how I have always thought of roll on deodorants. This deodorant has a nice l9ng lasting smell and is protects against perspiration as well as most sprays. I used to think of sprays as the superior deodorant, but sure have changed the way I think about deodorants. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Excellent performance 5 stars Review from unilever.com 13th July 2018 Sure maximum protection has really lived up to its name. It has proven to be an excellent deodorant and antiperspirant over my weeks of using the product. Being a dry product it goes on without any problems, it’s not sticky and it provides a clean fresh scent that is very long lasting. I have used it before going in the gym and I really could see a marked improvement in its performance. I remained dry and fresh throughout. I have worn it for work and it hasn’t left any yellow marks on my clothes. An excellent product that I will buy again and again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]