Tesco 12 Potato Waffles 680G

Just don't taste of anything
These potato waffles don't taste of anything. I now have 10 left in the packet that I'll have to use up. I'm going to brush them very lighlly with either melted butter or hot sunflower oil, then grill them when I next cook them. The two I've eaten were baked in the oven as per the instructions on the packet, but as someone has already said, they just don't get crisp, even after leaving them an extra five minutes in the oven.
Crispy snack or full meal
Use them for brunch, light teas and they are great with eggs, beans, sausage and beans for adults or children alike. Make sure you cook them on a wire rack/grill for maximum crispness.
Better than the birds eye ones!
Stick to leading brand
These waffles are extremely greasy and take forever to gain any level of crispness. Bought as an alternative to leading brand, however we didn’t even finish the pack. Disappointing.
Horrible
I have to give one star but would like to put no stars. I don’t know what Tesco has done but they have changed these once enjoyable waffles into a dry powdery indigestible un eatable tasteless mess.
I won't Waffle on so I'll Just say their Tasty!.
These Taste as good as Better known Brands!.
Better than all the brands and other supermarkets
Better than all the brands and other supermarkets own... definitely recommed them!
Really yummy
Crispy and fluffy! Delicious