By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Potato Waffles 680G

3.5(8)Write a review
Tesco 12 Potato Waffles 680G
£ 1.20
£1.77/kg
1/12 of a pack
  • Energy369kJ 88kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.5g
    6%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 820kJ / 196kcal

Product Description

  • Lattice formed mashed potato fried in sunflower oil.
  • Lightly seasoned, fluffy mashed potato in a crisp, golden coating
  • Lightly seasoned, fluffy mashed potato in a crisp, golden coating
  • Crispy & fluffy
  • Lightly seasoned, fluffy mashed potato in a crisp, golden coating
  • Cook from frozen 15 mins
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 0.68kg

Information

Ingredients

Potato (86%), Sunflower Oil, Dried Potato, Potato Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), White Pepper, Turmeric.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results oven cook.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Grill
Instructions: Place in a single layer under a pre-heated grill for 8-10 minutes. Turn occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7.
Remove all packaging.
Place on a baking tray in a single layer in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 15 minutes. Turn half way through cooking time.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Our promise
  • We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect. Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights. We are here to help: Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
  • Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

680g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a pack (45g**)
Energy820kJ / 196kcal369kJ / 88kcal
Fat9.9g4.5g
Saturates1.2g0.5g
Carbohydrate23.0g10.4g
Sugars0.6g0.3g
Fibre3.0g1.4g
Protein2.3g1.0g
Salt0.4g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When oven cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

8 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Just don't taste of anything

2 stars

These potato waffles don't taste of anything. I now have 10 left in the packet that I'll have to use up. I'm going to brush them very lighlly with either melted butter or hot sunflower oil, then grill them when I next cook them. The two I've eaten were baked in the oven as per the instructions on the packet, but as someone has already said, they just don't get crisp, even after leaving them an extra five minutes in the oven.

Crispy snack or full meal

5 stars

Use them for brunch, light teas and they are great with eggs, beans, sausage and beans for adults or children alike. Make sure you cook them on a wire rack/grill for maximum crispness.

Better than the birds eye ones!

5 stars

Better than the birds eye ones!

Stick to leading brand

1 stars

These waffles are extremely greasy and take forever to gain any level of crispness. Bought as an alternative to leading brand, however we didn’t even finish the pack. Disappointing.

Horrible

1 stars

I have to give one star but would like to put no stars. I don’t know what Tesco has done but they have changed these once enjoyable waffles into a dry powdery indigestible un eatable tasteless mess.

I won't Waffle on so I'll Just say their Tasty!.

4 stars

These Taste as good as Better known Brands!.

Better than all the brands and other supermarkets

5 stars

Better than all the brands and other supermarkets own... definitely recommed them!

Really yummy

5 stars

Crispy and fluffy! Delicious

Usually bought next

Tesco Omega Fish Fingers 10 Pack 300G

£ 1.20
£4.00/kg

Hearty Food Co 10 Fish Fingers 250G

£ 0.69
£2.76/kg

Tesco Hash Browns 750G

£ 1.20
£1.60/kg

Mccain Smiles 454G

£ 1.30
£2.87/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here