Dove Maximum Protection Original Clean Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

Amazing product 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th May 2019 Started using this product 2 months ago. I have stopped sweating and stay dry all day. It is the first time my sweating has been under control for about 5 years. My confidence has return. It's great. Try this product. Give it a few days to kick in.

Aluminium Free Please 5 stars Review from unilever.com 27th September 2018 Excellent product but needs to be aluminium free. Now I know the effects it has on the body i am going to have to stop buying. Health over dryness anyday.

Amazing 5 stars Review from unilever.com 17th July 2018 Having tried every 'heavy duty' deodorant out there, I was sceptical that this would be any different, I was wrong. It is easy to apply, not sticky, though I thought it would be being a cream, and it absolutely works! I will only be buying this now!

Good protection 4 stars Review from unilever.com 16th July 2018 This went on lovely and smoothly, smelled fresh. Loved the cream, rather than a spray, it made my underarms feel moisturised as well as protected from sweat. I would have given it 5 stars, but I did find that it rubbed off on my clothes under the arms sometimes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Original Maximum Protection WOW 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Started using Dove Maximum Protection a few week ago. I was a bit apprehensive at first as used cream deodorants before and thought they felt sticky. Not so on this case. It went on really smooth and didn't leave any sticky residue under the arm. It has a lovely floral scent that lasts throughout the day. Even following a really hot day or my kick boxing class it didn't leave that wet sticky feeling that you get with most deodorants. I also wasn't worried about odour following exercise. Even waking up the next morning my underarm still felt fresh. Will definitely be continuing using this product especially with this hot weather we've been having! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Converted woman 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 Dove maximum protection is a game changer in my house hold. For someone who has quite sensitive underarms, Dove has produced a product that not only offers amazing coverage that lasts, my underarms are soft & are not irritable, dare say it - normal? The scent is delicate, not over powering, just right. The sensation of a roll on without the wetness was strange at first but you get use to it & wonder why you haven’t been using this product before. I have used this deodorant every day, and by the end of the day I still feel and smell fresh, clean and my underarms arms are happy which makes me happy. My daughter also tried the deodorant, the 1/4 moisturising cream & 0% alcohol definitely makes the product child/teenager friendly especially on a hot sports day! Thank you dove for changing the way I look after my underarms. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but prefer my normal deoderant 3 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 The packaging is eye catching and quite sophisticated. After reading the instructions I realised that 2 clicks would be enough for each underarm. The smell is lovely and typically reminds me of other Dove products. The cream went on well and the skin on my underarm is smooth , the moisturing cream is great . I must admit that even tho it's a nice product and I would recommend it , I prefer my normal brand as that one makes me feel more dry and protected from odour better . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original maximum protection 5 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 This is so different from a normal roll on, the creamy texture just melts into the skin. It has a light scent that’s not to strong. Working in the care sector especially in the hot weather I need something that will last and is not over powering to my clients, this is definitely a good choice. It’s a perfect size for my handbag and has a good secure lid. This is a keeper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! Lasted through my gym classes! 4 stars Review from unilever.com 9th July 2018 I have tried quite a few different anti-perspirant creams, sprays and roll-ons over the years and finally here is one that actually works AND smells good AND didn't leave my underarms feeling sore. I do a reasonable amount of exercise (4-5 hours per week) and used the Dove Maximum Protection Cream for all of my classes over a week. The cream worked brilliantly. I noticed that I was kept drier than usual (especially as it's been so hot recently....not ideal when you are doing an hour and 45 minutes of classes!). My skin felt much less irritated than by some products I have used before and I didn't find any white marks on my clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]