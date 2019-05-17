By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dove Maximum Protection Original Clean Cream Antiperspirant Deodorant 45Ml

£ 5.00
£11.12/100ml
  • We’re most likely to sweat during challenging times when we want to feel our most confident. Perhaps it’s the day of a tough meeting that you’ve been burning the midnight oil to prepare for or one of those occasions where absolutely everything happens at the same time. Whatever the reason, the solution is the same: Dove Maximum Protection Original Clean Anti-perspirant Cream Stick is our most powerful sweat protection.
  • Dove Maximum Protection Original Clean Anti-perspirant Cream Stick is different. It contains ¼ moisturizing cream to help underarm skin recover from irritation caused by shaving for great underarm care. Add in the fact that it’s been dermatologically tested and has 0% alcohol, you can be sure that this Maximum Protection anti-perspirant will be kind to your skin while being tough on sweat.
  • Now the only thing you have to worry about is to impress your boss or prioritise your time. Let Dove Maximum Protection Original Clean Anti-perspirant Cream Stick take care of perspiration while you turn on the charm and enjoy your day.
  • How to use: Dove Maximum Protection Original Clean Anti-perspirant Cream Stick can be used in the morning or at night. For optimum sweat protection, apply at night when your sweat glands are less active. You will be protected for 48 hours, even after showering.
  • Twist the bottom of your powerful antiperspirant deodorant to release the cream with two clicks per underarm and smooth onto each underarm evenly.
  • Dove Maximum Protection Original Clean Anti-perspirant Cream Stick is our strongest protection against sweat and body odour
  • Strong deodorant containing our unique 1/4 moisturizing cream for beautifully soft and smooth underarms
  • Gives up to 48 hours of anti-perspirant protection with a crisp, fresh scent
  • 0% alcohol deodorant cream to help reduce skin irritation
  • Cream deodorant that provides the ultimate combination of protection and care, dermatologically tested
  • This deodorant with our original scent is also available in an aerosol, roll on and stick
  • Pack size: 45ML

Information

Ingredients

Cyclopentasiloxane, Aluminum Zirconium Tetrachlorohydrex GLY, Dimethicone, Cera Microcristallina, Paraffin, Silica, Parfum, Helianthus Annuus Seed Oil, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, BHT, Benzyl alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Cinnamyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Eugenol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool

Storage

null

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

45 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Anti-perspirant stick. Caution: Do not apply to irritated or damaged skin. Stop use if irritation develops. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

55 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Amazing product

5 stars

Started using this product 2 months ago. I have stopped sweating and stay dry all day. It is the first time my sweating has been under control for about 5 years. My confidence has return. It's great. Try this product. Give it a few days to kick in.

Aluminium Free Please

5 stars

Excellent product but needs to be aluminium free. Now I know the effects it has on the body i am going to have to stop buying. Health over dryness anyday.

Amazing

5 stars

Having tried every 'heavy duty' deodorant out there, I was sceptical that this would be any different, I was wrong. It is easy to apply, not sticky, though I thought it would be being a cream, and it absolutely works! I will only be buying this now!

Good protection

4 stars

This went on lovely and smoothly, smelled fresh. Loved the cream, rather than a spray, it made my underarms feel moisturised as well as protected from sweat. I would have given it 5 stars, but I did find that it rubbed off on my clothes under the arms sometimes [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove Original Maximum Protection WOW

5 stars

Started using Dove Maximum Protection a few week ago. I was a bit apprehensive at first as used cream deodorants before and thought they felt sticky. Not so on this case. It went on really smooth and didn't leave any sticky residue under the arm. It has a lovely floral scent that lasts throughout the day. Even following a really hot day or my kick boxing class it didn't leave that wet sticky feeling that you get with most deodorants. I also wasn't worried about odour following exercise. Even waking up the next morning my underarm still felt fresh. Will definitely be continuing using this product especially with this hot weather we've been having! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Converted woman

5 stars

Dove maximum protection is a game changer in my house hold. For someone who has quite sensitive underarms, Dove has produced a product that not only offers amazing coverage that lasts, my underarms are soft & are not irritable, dare say it - normal? The scent is delicate, not over powering, just right. The sensation of a roll on without the wetness was strange at first but you get use to it & wonder why you haven’t been using this product before. I have used this deodorant every day, and by the end of the day I still feel and smell fresh, clean and my underarms arms are happy which makes me happy. My daughter also tried the deodorant, the 1/4 moisturising cream & 0% alcohol definitely makes the product child/teenager friendly especially on a hot sports day! Thank you dove for changing the way I look after my underarms. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice but prefer my normal deoderant

3 stars

The packaging is eye catching and quite sophisticated. After reading the instructions I realised that 2 clicks would be enough for each underarm. The smell is lovely and typically reminds me of other Dove products. The cream went on well and the skin on my underarm is smooth , the moisturing cream is great . I must admit that even tho it's a nice product and I would recommend it , I prefer my normal brand as that one makes me feel more dry and protected from odour better . [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Dove original maximum protection

5 stars

This is so different from a normal roll on, the creamy texture just melts into the skin. It has a light scent that’s not to strong. Working in the care sector especially in the hot weather I need something that will last and is not over powering to my clients, this is definitely a good choice. It’s a perfect size for my handbag and has a good secure lid. This is a keeper. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it! Lasted through my gym classes!

4 stars

I have tried quite a few different anti-perspirant creams, sprays and roll-ons over the years and finally here is one that actually works AND smells good AND didn't leave my underarms feeling sore. I do a reasonable amount of exercise (4-5 hours per week) and used the Dove Maximum Protection Cream for all of my classes over a week. The cream worked brilliantly. I noticed that I was kept drier than usual (especially as it's been so hot recently....not ideal when you are doing an hour and 45 minutes of classes!). My skin felt much less irritated than by some products I have used before and I didn't find any white marks on my clothes. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Pleasantly Suprised

5 stars

Wow, well I’m completely converted from my usual roll on deodorant! I was sceptical when it first arrived. The packaging and design was good but I wasn’t sure how a cream would prevent odour and clogged pores. Two clicks is enough to provide cream for under one arm, the cream smells lovely, it spreads well, provides an even coverage and left no white marks. The current heatwave is ideal to test the deodorant to its limits. My job requires me to be rushing around and on the go all day not once in the last 2 weeks did I need to reapply my deodorant during the day nor did it give signs of any perspiration or smell. My only criticism (& it’s purely personal) is that the applicator head is to large for my underarm. I’ve already bought a replacement for when this one finally runs out. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 55 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

