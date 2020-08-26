By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 18 Bitesize Mini Savoury Eggs 216G

£ 1.75
£0.81/100g
One savoury egg
  • Energy145kJ 35kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.6g
    3%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 289kcal

Product Description

  • Seasoned pork sausage meat filled with egg and mayonnaise, coated in breadcrumbs.
  • Pack size: 216G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Egg (12%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Pepper Extract, White Pepper, Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Nutmeg, Paprika Extract, Sage Extract, Mustard Seed, Marjoram Extract, Dried Marjoram, Dried Sage.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTION Can be eaten hot or cold. OVEN 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 12 mins If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.

Oven from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Made using British and EU pork

Number of uses

approx. 18 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

216g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne savoury egg (12g)
Energy1207kJ / 289kcal145kJ / 35kcal
Fat18.2g2.2g
Saturates5.0g0.6g
Carbohydrate20.9g2.5g
Sugars0.7g0.1g
Fibre0.6g0.1g
Protein10.2g1.2g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 3 stars

This is useful with a packet of crisps for a snack

3 stars

This is useful with a packet of crisps for a snack however the suppliers can't count as every time there is only 17 not18

