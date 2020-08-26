Tesco 18 Bitesize Mini Savoury Eggs 216G

This is useful with a packet of crisps for a snack
This is useful with a packet of crisps for a snack however the suppliers can't count as every time there is only 17 not18
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1207kJ / 289kcal
INGREDIENTS: Pork (40%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Egg (12%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Salt, Potato Starch, Maize Starch, Pepper Extract, White Pepper, Egg Yolk, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Yeast, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Nutmeg, Paprika Extract, Sage Extract, Mustard Seed, Marjoram Extract, Dried Marjoram, Dried Sage.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 8 hours in a refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Oven
Instructions: HEATING INSTRUCTION Can be eaten hot or cold. OVEN 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 12 mins If heating, place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 12 minutes.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for heating from frozen.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave heating.
Made using British and EU pork
approx. 18 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
216g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One savoury egg (12g)
|Energy
|1207kJ / 289kcal
|145kJ / 35kcal
|Fat
|18.2g
|2.2g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|0.6g
|Carbohydrate
|20.9g
|2.5g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.1g
|Protein
|10.2g
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
