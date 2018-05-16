Tesco Organic Asparagus Bundle Each

- Energy119kJ 28kcal1%
- Fat0.6g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars1.9g2%
- Salt<0.01g0%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 119kJ / 28kcal
Product Description
- Organic Asparagus
- Harvested by hand Carefully picked when at their most sweet and tender
Information
Ingredients
Asparagus
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Preparation and Usage
Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Trim butts as required.
Microwave
Place on a non-metallic plate, add 2x15ml (2tbsp) water. Cover loosely.
Cook on full power. 800 Watt: 5 mins 900 Watt: 4 mins
Steam
Time: 6-8mins
Place in a steamer for 6-8 mins or until tender.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|119kJ / 28kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|Sugars
|1.9g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.9g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
