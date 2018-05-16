By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Organic Asparagus Bundle Each

Tesco Organic Asparagus Bundle Each
£ 2.50
£2.50/each
Per 100g
  • Energy119kJ 28kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.6g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 119kJ / 28kcal

Product Description

  • Organic Asparagus
  • Harvested by hand Carefully picked when at their most sweet and tender
  Harvested by hand Carefully picked when at their most sweet and tender

Information

Ingredients

Asparagus

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging. Wash before use. Trim butts as required.

    Microwave
    Place on a non-metallic plate, add 2x15ml (2tbsp) water. Cover loosely.
    Cook on full power. 800 Watt: 5 mins  900 Watt: 4 mins

    Steam
    Time: 6-8mins
    Place in a steamer for 6-8 mins or until tender.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100g
Energy119kJ / 28kcal119kJ / 28kcal
Fat0.6g0.6g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate2.0g2.0g
Sugars1.9g1.9g
Fibre1.7g1.7g
Protein2.9g2.9g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

