Twinings Green Tea & Pomegranate 20'S 40G

Very nice free tea with flavour
Very nice green tea, has more flavour than plain green tea, would recommend if you are tired of plain green tea.
By Appointment to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II Tea & Coffee Merchants R. Twining and Company Limited. London.
Green Tea, Natural Pomegranate Flavouring With Other Natural Flavourings (18%), Made with all natural ingredients nothing more, nothing less
20 Count
Box. Card - Widely Recycled
40g
|Typical Values
|100ml of brewed tea typically gives you*
|Energy
|3kJ / 1kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0g
|*Based on a green tea brewed with 200ml water for 2 minutes
