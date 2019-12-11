Rubicon Mango Juice Drink 4 X 1Ltr

- Energy231kJ 55kcal3%
Product Description
- Mango Juice Drink with Sugar and Sweetener
- Visit us at rubiconexotic.com
- Get your taste buds tingling with this sweet, creamy, mangolicious flavour that will keep you coming back for more.
- Still exotic Mango fruit drink made with the Alphonso 'King of Mangoes' variety for its distinctive taste. Containing the same delicious fruit as our original recipe but now with half the sugar*
- Introducing our New Range:
- Rubicon - perfect for everyday, our regular range now contains half the sugar*
- New Rubicon Deluxe - rich, indulgent and true to our original recipe
- Rubicon Light & Fruity - now with no added sugar**
- *50% less sugar than our previous recipe
- **contains naturally occuring sugars from fruit juice
- Rubicon - the True Taste of the Exotic
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 4l
- Rich in vitamin C
Information
Ingredients
Water, Mango Purée (18%), Sugar, Fructose, Acid (Citric Acid), Flavourings, Stabilisers (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Vitamin C, Sweetener (Steviol Glycosides)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End - See Top of Pack
Preparation and Usage
- Shake before use
- Best serve chilled
Number of uses
Each pack contains 5 x 200ml servings
Name and address
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- For over 30 years we have been expertly creating delicious exotic juice drinks.
- We handpick the finest quality fruits to capture real fruit flavour in every one of our drinks
- We always like to hear what you think of our drinks so feel free to write to us at rubiconconsumercare@agbarr.co.uk or visit us at www.rubiconexotic.com
- Freepost RTHL-BCJX-EKJC,
- Rubicon,
- A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
- Milton Keynes,
- MK17 8FL,
- UK.
Net Contents
4 x 1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy
|116kJ/28kcal
|Fat
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|<0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|5.0g
|of which sugars
|4.9g
|Protein
|<0.5g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|Vitamin C
|30mg (38%**)
|**Percentage of reference intake for an average adult
|-
