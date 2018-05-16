Norfolk Cake Co Mixed Fruit Loaf Cake

Product Description
- Made with apple juice (from concentrate).
- Minimum weight 400 grams.
Information
Ingredients
Sultanas / Raisins 29%, Wheat Flour 26%, Sugar 21%, Vegetable Margarine 6%, (Non Hydrogenated) Vegetable Oil, (Emulsifier E475, Flavouring, Colouring E160b, E100), Cherries 5% (Glucose, Fructose, Syrup Sugar Preservative 202, Colour: E127), Almonds 3%, Skimmed Milk Powder, Humectant: Vegetable Glycerine (E422), Apple Juice (from Concentrate), Water, Raising Agent: Bicarbonate of Soda, Rape Seed Oil (Anti Foaming Agent E900), Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Mixed Spice, Salt, Glazing Agent
Allergy Information
- Free From: Eggs
- Contains: Nuts
Preparation and Usage
- Although every care has been taken to remove fruit stones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Handcrafted & Packed by:
- Norfolk Cake Company,
- Suite 181.
- St. Loyes House,
- 20 St. Loyes St.
- Bedford,
Return to
- Norfolk Cake Company,
- Suite 181.
- St. Loyes House,
- 20 St. Loyes St.
- Bedford,
- MK40 1ZL.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019