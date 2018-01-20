By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
One For All Sv9021 Non Amplified Aerial

One For All Sv9021 Non Amplified Aerial
£ 10.00
£10.00/each

Product Description

  • All For One® indoor aerial
  • Fully adjustable to improve reception
  • Receives HD-compatible signals for Freeview
  • Get excellent reception for digital TV (Freeview) with this One For All Indoor aerial. Installation is very simple, an easy to understand quick setup guide is included in the packaging for a straightforward setup.
  • For best performance, we recommend using this Unamplified One For All Aerial within a range of 3 miles from your nearest transmitter.
  • H5cm x W13.5cm x D19.5cm
  • Excellent reception of digital TV (freeview)
  • 3 miles reception range
  • HD compatible

Information

149 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Cheap but powerful!

4 stars

Bought this as small aerial for kitchen TV.Just plug it in at back and only one wire!Gives a clear picture and hides nicely behind TV.Only small thing is when kids put Xbox on in next room you have to adjust aerial. Otherwise great for the price and cheapest at Tesco.

Excellent!

5 stars

Clear description and instructions provided. Easy to install, great product. "It does exactly what it says on the tin".

Brilliant and simple for a university student!

5 stars

I brought this so u could have a bit of television on in the background, I’ve always been a bit wary of setting products up by myself, this however needed no assistance, I inserted it into my television, tuned the channels and I have television 24/7. It was cheap in price but rich in quality; the signal never drops and doesn’t need to be hung out of a window or stuck on a wall, it’s simply brilliant!

not strong aerial

3 stars

It did not work in my room so I send it back and got my money

Tv aerial

5 stars

I bought this a few weeks ago, great value. Would recommend

Easy to use!

5 stars

Bought this for my son's room as he doenst have an outfdoor aerial and works perfectly withhis new TV!

Does the job

5 stars

Bought this for a new little tv for my elderly mums bedroom. Works great near the window but not at the other side of the room ... just a quick shuffle round and it does the job

Works well

4 stars

I bought this to replace my boosterling aerial which was broken and even though this isn't a booster one I get more or less the same strength signal as I did before. Well worth the money

Perfect for what we needed it for.

5 stars

I ended up buying 2 of these, 1 for each my children's TV's. They are just what we need and give excellent picture quality.

Brilliant

5 stars

I brought this not so long ago haven't set it up but i have one at my mums and its brilliant couldn't fault it at all

