Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G

Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G
£ 0.65
£1.89/kg
1/3 of a drained can
  • Energy336kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.8g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 292kJ / 69kcal

Product Description

  • Peeled New Potatoes in Water
  • Tesco Peeled New Potatoes in Water Firm & Versatile Harvested and prepared ready for stews, curries and salads
  • Firm & Creamy Harvested and prepared ready for stews, curries and salads
  • Pack size: 345g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

New Potatoes, Water, Firming Agent (Calcium Chloride), Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 5-6 mins, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain before serving.
Time: 5-6 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Not suitable for microwave heating or frying.

Produce of

Produced in Belgium

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

345g

Net Contents

567g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy292kJ / 69kcal336kJ / 79kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate15.1g17.4g
Sugars0.7g0.8g
Fibre0.8g0.9g
Protein1.5g1.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

lovely potatoe

5 stars

Good all rounder. fresh tasting. lovely with salad and cooked meals. good value for money.

please get the small tins back in stock as i am a

1 stars

please get the small tins back in stock as i am a pensioner

its just "Everyday" with a new label and just abou

3 stars

its just "Everyday" with a new label and just about twice the price. Poor show, Tesco!

super potatoes

5 stars

these potatoes are delicious and filling, pop in actifry dry th first bit of spray oil make great roast potatoes too

Good cupboard stand by.

4 stars

Always keep these in the cupboard to bulk up curries and casseroles for a quick meal. Reasonablt tasty but wouldn't replace them for mash..

cupboard filler

4 stars

excellent stand by in case of extra meal needed

Handy for the cupboard

3 stars

Good size potatoes quick an easy for all sorts of meals handy for the store cupboard

Ho hum.... does what it says on the tin

5 stars

The "Ronseal" of potatoes.... a tin of potatoes that contains potatoes. Very pleased with my purchase although they're not much good at protecting wood from weathering... they taste better than Ronseal, though !!!

Fabulous value

5 stars

Cheap as chips, can put in soups casseroles, potatoe salad & much more but also quick. Top buy

