Tesco New Potatoes In Water Tinned 567G

lovely potatoe
Good all rounder. fresh tasting. lovely with salad and cooked meals. good value for money.
please get the small tins back in stock as i am a
please get the small tins back in stock as i am a pensioner
its just "Everyday" with a new label and just abou
its just "Everyday" with a new label and just about twice the price. Poor show, Tesco!
super potatoes
these potatoes are delicious and filling, pop in actifry dry th first bit of spray oil make great roast potatoes too
Good cupboard stand by.
Always keep these in the cupboard to bulk up curries and casseroles for a quick meal. Reasonablt tasty but wouldn't replace them for mash..
cupboard filler
excellent stand by in case of extra meal needed
Handy for the cupboard
Good size potatoes quick an easy for all sorts of meals handy for the store cupboard
Ho hum.... does what it says on the tin
The "Ronseal" of potatoes.... a tin of potatoes that contains potatoes. Very pleased with my purchase although they're not much good at protecting wood from weathering... they taste better than Ronseal, though !!!
Fabulous value
Cheap as chips, can put in soups casseroles, potatoe salad & much more but also quick. Top buy