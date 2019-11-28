Tesco New Potatoes In Water 300G

Get them back on the shelf !!!
These potatoes are lovely and just the right amount for one on their own.But when are they going to be back on the shelf as the larger tins are too much
Tesco has not had tinned potatoes of any descripti
Tesco has not had tinned potatoes of any description in stock now for over 5 weeks. However if they ever decide to sell tinned potatoes again then buy these as they are great.
why have they been unavailable for weeks now ?
why have they been unavailable for weeks now ?
Why out of stock?
Why are these still out of stock? You sell them in large tins and you sell other products in small tins, so it cannot be a shortage of either. The large tin is too much for one meal if you live alone. A ticket on the shelf keeps saying they will be back in stock next week but they never are. Explanation please.
Disappointed
You have not been able to supply these for a long time. A potato famine?
I enjoy this
I enjoy this
This product is just the right size fo some body w
This product is just the right size fo some body who lives alone. There is no preparation to do and if you heat it up slowly, on a low heat, you don’t have to stand there waiting for it to simmer for 20 minutes.
please start stocking this size tin again
please stock these again .you have been out of stock for weeks'you only have the big tins and i am a pensioner
Handy Product
Find the potatoes good quality & handy to have in the cupboard
Great product
Buy this for my stews, tasty