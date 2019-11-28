By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco New Potatoes In Water 300G

4.5(15)Write a review
Tesco New Potatoes In Water 300G

½ of a can
  • Energy201kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates<0.1
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 243kJ / 57kcal

Product Description

  • Peeled new potatoes in water.
  • FIRM & CREAMY Harvested and prepared ready for stews, curries and salads
  • Pack size: 165g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

New Potato, Water.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring occasionally.
Do not allow to boil.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 3-4 minutes

Cooking Precautions

  • Not suitable for microwave heating or frying.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

165g

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (83g)
Energy243kJ / 57kcal201kJ / 48kcal
Fat0.3g0.2g
Saturates<0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate12.1g10.1g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre1.5g1.2g
Protein0.9g0.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

15 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Get them back on the shelf !!!

5 stars

These potatoes are lovely and just the right amount for one on their own.But when are they going to be back on the shelf as the larger tins are too much

Tesco has not had tinned potatoes of any descripti

5 stars

Tesco has not had tinned potatoes of any description in stock now for over 5 weeks. However if they ever decide to sell tinned potatoes again then buy these as they are great.

why have they been unavailable for weeks now ?

4 stars

why have they been unavailable for weeks now ?

Why out of stock?

4 stars

Why are these still out of stock? You sell them in large tins and you sell other products in small tins, so it cannot be a shortage of either. The large tin is too much for one meal if you live alone. A ticket on the shelf keeps saying they will be back in stock next week but they never are. Explanation please.

Disappointed

1 stars

You have not been able to supply these for a long time. A potato famine?

I enjoy this

5 stars

I enjoy this

This product is just the right size fo some body w

5 stars

This product is just the right size fo some body who lives alone. There is no preparation to do and if you heat it up slowly, on a low heat, you don’t have to stand there waiting for it to simmer for 20 minutes.

please start stocking this size tin again

5 stars

please stock these again .you have been out of stock for weeks'you only have the big tins and i am a pensioner

Handy Product

5 stars

Find the potatoes good quality & handy to have in the cupboard

Great product

5 stars

Buy this for my stews, tasty

