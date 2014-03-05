By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Chewable Vitamin C 200Mg 30S

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Chewable Vitamin C 200Mg 30S
£ 0.85
£0.03/each

Offer

Product Description

  • Orange Flavour Chewable Vitamin C Food Supplement with Sweeteners. 30 Tablets
  • for immune and antioxidant support
  • for immune and antioxidant support
  • Immune support
  • No artificial preservatives, flavours or colours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Vitamin C supports the normal function of the immune system and the reduction of tiredness and fatigue

Information

Ingredients

Bulking Agent (Sorbitol), Sodium Ascorbate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Maltodextrin, Magnesium Stearate, Sweeteners (Aspartame*, Acesulfame K), Flavouring, Acacia.

*CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.

Storage

STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Dosage, adults and children over 12
  • Chew 1-5 tablets a day, preferably with a meal. Do not exceed the recommended daily dose. A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important. Food supplements should not be used as a substitute for a varied diet.

Number of uses

30 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Not to.be used as a substitute.FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.For best before end: see side of label.If you are taking medication please consult your doctor or pharmacist before use.Women who are pregnant or.planning a pregnancy should not take any vitamin or mineral supplement without first consulting their doctor or antenatal clinic.EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE A LAXATIVE EFFECT.

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

12 Years

Net Contents

30 x Tablets

Nutrition

Typical ValuesNot required on packTypical weight per tablet
Vitamin C200mg (250%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Not to.be used as a substitute.FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.For best before end: see side of label.If you are taking medication please consult your doctor or pharmacist before use.Women who are pregnant or.planning a pregnancy should not take any vitamin or mineral supplement without first consulting their doctor or antenatal clinic.EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE A LAXATIVE EFFECT.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice taste

5 stars

Use these all the time. They are a nice, partly fizzy taste that are more like a sweet than a tablet and for me. do seem to work keeping colds at bay.

Usually bought next

Tesco Vitamin B Complex X 90

£ 1.75
£0.02/each

Offer

Tesco High Strength Vitamin D 90S

£ 3.50
£0.04/each

Offer

Bells Healthcare Paracetamol 500Mg Tablet 16S

£ 0.50
£0.03/each

Tesco Calcium & Vitamin D 90'S

£ 2.25
£0.03/each

Offer

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here