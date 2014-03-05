Tesco Chewable Vitamin C 200Mg 30S

Nice taste
Use these all the time. They are a nice, partly fizzy taste that are more like a sweet than a tablet and for me. do seem to work keeping colds at bay.
Offer
Bulking Agent (Sorbitol), Sodium Ascorbate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Maltodextrin, Magnesium Stearate, Sweeteners (Aspartame*, Acesulfame K), Flavouring, Acacia.
*CONTAINS A SOURCE OF PHENYLALANINE.
STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE OUT OF SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
Produced in the U.K.
30 Servings
Bottle. Plastic widely recycled
12 Years
30 x Tablets
|Typical Values
|Not required on pack
|Typical weight per tablet
|Vitamin C
|200mg (250%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
Do not exceed the recommended daily dose.A varied, balanced diet and healthy lifestyle are important..Not to.be used as a substitute.FOR SAFETY: Do not use if inner seal is broken.For best before end: see side of label.If you are taking medication please consult your doctor or pharmacist before use.Women who are pregnant or.planning a pregnancy should not take any vitamin or mineral supplement without first consulting their doctor or antenatal clinic.EXCESSIVE CONSUMPTION MAY PRODUCE A LAXATIVE EFFECT.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020