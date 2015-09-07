By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Olay Total Effects Moisturiser Serum 50Ml

5(4)Write a review
  • Fights fine lines & wrinkles & evens skin tone
  • Reduces appearance of blotches & dark spots
  • Non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula
  • Olay Total Effects Anti-Ageing 7in1 Instant Smoothing Serum fights the 7 signs of ageing for a radiant and fabulous skin that feels as smooth as silk. It’s Olay’s simple, smart approach for youthful, healthier looking skin that can better stand the test of time. It gives 7 skin benefits in one product: 1. Reduces the appearance of wrinkles 2. Moisturises 3. Evens skin tone 4. Refines look of pores 5. Smoothes the texture of the skin 6. Brightens 7. Helps to restore skin's firmness. It contains Niacinamide and Antioxidants. It exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin. Its non-greasy, fast absorbing formula will not clog the pores of the skin.
  • Instant smoothing technology leaves your skin feeling silky and smooth
  • Fights the 7 signs of ageing for a glowing and fabulous skin
  • With Niacinamide and Antioxidants
  • Exfoliates to enhance skin’s surface natural self-renewal process for healthier looking skin
  • Fast-Absorbing, Non-Greasy formula
  • Will not clog pores
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, Polyethylene, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Butylene Glycol, Dimethiconol, Laureth-4, Laureth-7, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Aminomethyl Propanol, C13-14 Alkane, DMDM Hydantoin, Iodopropynyl Butylcarbamate, Parfum, Benzyl Salicylate, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone

Poland

  • Smooth on clean face and neck. For best results, apply before Total Effects day cream with SPF or night cream.

  • Avoid direct contact with eyes.

Great Serum

5 stars

Used other products of Olay ...Regenerist and all but this is the Best in this Best Brand

Feels great!

5 stars

This serum feels fantastic and leaves my skin feeling smooth and soft. Much better than many expensive brands!

Wonderful product

5 stars

I bought this a week ago when it was on offer and I love it. A little goes a long way and my skin feels so smooth afterwards. I use it before applying make-up. Will definitely buy it again, although at full price it can be expensive. However, compared to other products on the market which are double the full price of this product, it is worth it.

Great Product

5 stars

Have been using this for quite a while now. Makes your skin feel really smooth after applying and certainly helps my foundation glide on. Would recommend it.

