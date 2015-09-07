Olay Total Effects Moisturiser Serum 50Ml

Great Serum
Used other products of Olay ...Regenerist and all but this is the Best in this Best Brand
Feels great!
This serum feels fantastic and leaves my skin feeling smooth and soft. Much better than many expensive brands!
Wonderful product
I bought this a week ago when it was on offer and I love it. A little goes a long way and my skin feels so smooth afterwards. I use it before applying make-up. Will definitely buy it again, although at full price it can be expensive. However, compared to other products on the market which are double the full price of this product, it is worth it.
Great Product
Have been using this for quite a while now. Makes your skin feel really smooth after applying and certainly helps my foundation glide on. Would recommend it.