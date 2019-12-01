By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sci-Mx 100% Whey Protein 908G Chocolate

4(6)Write a review
Sci-Mx 100% Whey Protein 908G Chocolate
£ 28.00
£30.84/kg

Product Description

  • Food supplement with protein and sweeteners
  • Chocolate Flavour
  • Offers the highest BV protein
  • Rich in branched-chain amino acids (BCAA's)
  • ESSNA
  • Members of European Specialist Sports Nutrition Alliance
  • More than just a shake.
  • Check out our website www.sci-mx.co.uk for expert tips and advice.
  • Keep it social on: Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
  • A premium quality whey protein powder blend, containing whey protein concentrate, hydrolysate and isolate. Whey protein has a superior amino acid profile, whilst being low in sugar and fat, making it perfect for any active individual looking to increase their protein intake without compromise.
  • Who Should Use Ultra Whey™ Protein?
  • GYM Goers
  • To support training goals
  • Athletes & Sportspeople
  • To maximise performance and recovery
  • Protein lovers
  • Use for cooking, smoothies, or as a milk substitute for breakfast
  • The Science
  • Muscle Growth & Maintenance
  • Protein contributes to muscle growth and maintenance
  • Optimal Protein Intake
  • Increase protein consumption without excess carbs and fat
  • 3 Quality Sources of Whey
  • Fast-acting whey protein from concentrate, hydrolysate and isolate
  • High in Calcium
  • Calcium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, muscle function and neuro-transmission
  • Health Benefits
  • Contains natural immunoglobulins, no added sugar and low in fat
  • Contents packed by weight, some settling may occur.
  • Lean muscle range
  • Pure cold processed whey protein concentrate, hydrolysate & isolate
  • Muscle growth
  • Post-workout
  • 33g per serving protein
  • Low sugar and fat
  • Gluten free
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 908G
  • Protein contributes to muscle growth and maintenance
  • Calcium contributes to normal energy-yielding metabolism, muscle function and neuro-transmission
  • Low sugar
  • Low fat
  • High in calcium

Information

Ingredients

Ultra Whey™ Protein Complex (Whey Protein Concentrate [Milk], Hydrolysed Whey Protein [Milk], Whey Protein Isolate [Milk], Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin]), L-Glycine, Cocoa Powder, Polydextrose, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Flavouring, Emulsifier [Soya Lecithin], Sodium Chloride, Stabiliser (Cellulose Gum), Sweeteners (Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium)

Allergy Information

  • Produced in a factory that handles Gluten

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place out of reach of young children.

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Prepare
  • 2 x level scoops 250ml of cold water
  • Shake for 10 seconds
  • Settle for 30 seconds & enjoy
  • Use
  • Post-workout between meals anytime

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Recommended no more than 3 x 45g servings per day.
  • Food supplements should not replace a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

Name and address

  • SCI-MX Nutrition Ltd,
  • Unit 6,
  • Gateway 12 Business Park,
  • Davy Way,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 2BY,

Return to

  • SCI-MX Nutrition Ltd,
  • Unit 6,
  • Gateway 12 Business Park,
  • Davy Way,
  • Gloucester,
  • GL2 2BY,
  • UK.
  • T: +44(0) 1452 656010
  • E: info@sci-mx.co.uk

Net Contents

908g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 45g Serving
Ultra Whey™ Protein Complex74g33g
of which BCAAs†12.4g5.5g
L-leucine5.8g2.6g
L-isoleucine3.4g1.5g
L-valine3.2g1.4g
of which glutamine9.7g4.4g
Energy 1670kJ/396kcal751kJ/178kcal
Fat 6.6g3g
of which saturates 3.6g1.6g
Carbohydrate 5.9g2.6g
of which sugars 3.3g1.5g
Fibre 8.2g3.7g
Protein 74g33g
Salt 0.8g0.4g
Calcium 359mg (45%RI*)161mg (20%RI*)
*RI = Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)--
†Branched Chain Amino Acids--

Safety information

View more safety information

Recommended no more than 3 x 45g servings per day. Food supplements should not replace a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Very artificial

1 stars

Very artificial

Great product

5 stars

Bought this as I regularly use protein. Great taste.

Quick & simple

5 stars

I bought this as C&C and it was easy. I had it ordered and my wife picked it up from the store near her work. Simples!!!!!

A bit too sweet for me

4 stars

I did loads of research on what was available at reasonable cost with the most protein and this won that test. The chocolate flavour to me tastes very sweet and is a little unpleasant, but then again this isn't a milkshake and nice taste isn't really the point! Still, I'll try the banana flavour next.

Good stuff, easy delivery

4 stars

Looked around on the internet comparing different protein powders. This one had the best balance of ingredients. The price I got from Tesco Direct was at least 40% less than anywhere else and delivery within 1 working day !!

Good overall

4 stars

Seems sweeter than other protein powders, but not a bad thing when mixed with water as protein is usally very bland when made with water. Mixes very easily and overall a good product.

