Sci-Mx 100% Whey Protein 908G Chocolate

Very artificial
Very artificial
Great product
Bought this as I regularly use protein. Great taste.
Quick & simple
I bought this as C&C and it was easy. I had it ordered and my wife picked it up from the store near her work. Simples!!!!!
A bit too sweet for me
I did loads of research on what was available at reasonable cost with the most protein and this won that test. The chocolate flavour to me tastes very sweet and is a little unpleasant, but then again this isn't a milkshake and nice taste isn't really the point! Still, I'll try the banana flavour next.
Good stuff, easy delivery
Looked around on the internet comparing different protein powders. This one had the best balance of ingredients. The price I got from Tesco Direct was at least 40% less than anywhere else and delivery within 1 working day !!
Good overall
Seems sweeter than other protein powders, but not a bad thing when mixed with water as protein is usally very bland when made with water. Mixes very easily and overall a good product.