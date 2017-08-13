By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Redex Petrol Injector Petrol 250Ml

4.5(14)Write a review
Redex Petrol Injector Petrol 250Ml
£ 4.00
£16.00/litre

Product Description

  • Revitalise your petrol vehicle with the fuel system cleaner
  • Helps remove harmful deposits around petrol injectors
  • 250ml cleans 2 full tanks of fuel, suitable for all petrol engines
  • - Saves fuel and reduces emissions
  • - UK's leading fuel additive
  • -Treats 2 tanks
  • Specially formulated for petrol cars, Redex Petrol Injector fits easily into your routine, as you simply pour into the tank with your diesel. Redex cleans your fuel injectors to rid them of the deposits that build up and impair their performance. Regular use will keep your fuel consumption low throughout the year and help you care for your engine.
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

14 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Says what it does on the tin

5 stars

Had a great effect on my engines performance and miles per gallon

Redex (unleaded) works a treat

5 stars

Had it a couple of week, add it to petrol works a treat

Good

4 stars

It's work good for my car. Need to buy again. Definitely recommend others.

Very cheap

5 stars

I brought Redex petrol injector for my husband he has been using it for years.he "swears" by it,I could not beleav how cheap it was in tesco.so I ordered 10 its brilliant I'm so happy with it.i would recommend this to any one

Brilliant product at a super low price.

5 stars

I've used Redex for over 30 years and have never had a problem with the fuel systems on my cars, Brilliant product. The service from Tesco was excellent from start to finish.

Seems to be working

5 stars

Brought this a month ago seems to have made my car cheaper to run so hopefully will be cleaning the injectors

Solved my problem

5 stars

My car was stuttering when slowing & pulling away (roundabouts), before I completed one tankful of petrol with the treatment the problem was gone. A second tankful & the engine runs better than it has in years

No difference

4 stars

I bought this few weeks ago, and I'm not sure or this injector cleaner working or helping for my car.!!

Worth buying when on offer

5 stars

added half a bottle to a nearly empty tank of fuel. drove the car hard for some miles on it and now the engine seems to pull though the gears much smoother. i can defiantly feel an improvement. this is a 1.3 16v mazda 2 90,000Miles on the clock

It might work, but not on my car.

3 stars

So I've used a double dose of Redex, as per the Holtz website suggested. I'm now half way through the tank. The only thing that I've noticed is that my car is now drinking petrol, my range has gone down from about 350 to an estimated 240, but that's probably down to me using supermarket fuel + double dose. I'm not sure it's worth it though, because I'm losing 100 miles in this one tank.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Redex Diesel

£ 4.00
£16.00/litre

Prestone Antifreeze & Coolant 1 Litre

£ 6.00
£6.00/litre

Wd 40 Smart Straw 450Ml

£ 5.50
£5.50/each

Tesco Screenwash Concentrated 2.5L

£ 2.75
£1.10/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here