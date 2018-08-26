By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Apple Mango Passion Fruit & Peach Juice Not From Concentrate 1L

5(1)Write a review
Tesco Apple Mango Passion Fruit & Peach Juice Not From Concentrate 1L

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Per 150ml
  • Energy338kJ 80kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars16.6g
    18%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 225kJ / 53kcal

Product Description

  • Pressed apple, peach, mango and passion fruit juice and purées not from concentrate.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Pressed from 8 sweet, tangy fruits selected at the peak of ripeness Our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years. They use their expertise to select the best varieties, at the perfect ripeness for juicing. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • 100% PURE JUICE Pressed from 8 sweet, tangy fruits selected at the peak of ripeness Our partners have been making juice in Somerset for more than 30 years. They use their expertise to select the best varieties, at the perfect ripeness for juicing. Our Never From Concentrate juices are just that. Pure, bright juice, straight from the fruit. Nothing added. Nothing taken away.
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Ingredients

Apple Juice (73%), Peach Purée (15%), Mango Purée (8%), Passion Fruit Juice (4%).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 5 days.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before opening and pouring.

Number of uses

approx. 6 Servings

Recycling info

Cap. Check Locally Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 Litre e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 150ml
Energy225kJ / 53kcal338kJ / 80kcal
Fat0.1g0.2g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate11.4g17.1g
Sugars11.1g16.6g
Fibre0.5g0.8g
Protein0.9g1.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

This is the best flavour juice of the squeezed fre

5 stars

This is the best flavour juice of the squeezed fresh fruit variety. It's a shame it was removed from your range.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here