We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Proper Twelve 70Cl

5(1)Write a review
image 1 of Proper Twelve 70Cl
£25.00
£35.71/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Irish Whiskey
  • Numerous Irish whiskey makers sought Conor's endorsement over the years, but as a true born and bred Irishman, he did not want to simply endorse an Irish whiskey.
  • Inspired by his pride for Ireland and his love of Irish whiskey, McGregor wanted to create his own whiskey that would match his high standards and make his country proud so he turned to a distillery with a proven history of quality whiskey making.
  • This liquid is special. Conor worked with David Elder, esteemed master distiller of Proper Twelve, previously of Guinness, and together they sampled close to one hundred blends before selecting the final blend,
  • Proper Twelve is a blend of the finest golden grain and single malt. It is complex and sophisticated yet smooth and approachable with hints of vanilla, honey and toasted wood.
  • Proper Twelve's name comes from the area that Conor is from called Crumlin, in Dublin district 12. It is proper Irish whiskey and twelve is his hometown
  • Tasting Notes
  • Aroma: Spirits with vanilla honey
  • Colour: Clear brown
  • Finish: Whiskey spirits with vanilla toasted wood
  • Producer: Proximo Spirits
  • Golden grain & full flavoured barley
  • Rich and smooth
  • Triple distilled
  • A smooth blend with hints of vanilla, honey, & toasted wood
  • Properly balanced
  • Pack size: 70CL

Information

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

40% vol

Country

Northern Ireland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Signature Serve: Proper No. Twelve Proper Cola
  • 50ml of Proper No. Twelve Whiskey
  • 100ml Cola
  • Steps:
  • 1. Fill glass with ice
  • 2. Pour Proper No. Twelve Whiskey over ice
  • 3. Top with Cola

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • JC Master Distribution Limited,
  • PO Box 12971,
  • Dublin 2.

Return to

  • JC Master Distribution Limited,
  • PO Box 12971,
  • Dublin 2.
  • properwhiskey.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

View all Whisky

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

best whiskey on the market. 10/10

5 stars

This whiskey is amazing. The best whiskey I have ever had the privilege of trying. (And I have tried many) Easily the best you can buy off Tesco the taste is exquisite. 10/10

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here