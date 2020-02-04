Tesco 28 Dental Sticks Medium Dog 720G

our dog loves them.
To small.
They are smaller than other ones I've bought for less.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1317kJ / 311kcal
Composition:
Cereals, Meat And Animal Derivatives, Derivatives Of Vegetable Origin, Vegetable Protein Extracts, Minerals (1% Pumice).
ADDITIVES per Kg:
Preservatives. Nutritional Additives: Vitamin A 5000 IU, Viatmin D3 500 IU, Vitamin E 40 mg, Copper as copper (II) sulphate pentahydrate 12 mg
Sensory Additives: Flavouring (smoke oil 0.7%)
ANALYTICAL CONSTITUENTS (%):
Moisture: 19 / Crude Protein: 18 / Fat content: 3 / Inorganic matter: 6 / Crude Fibres: 2.
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened please reseal using reseal tab and use within 14 days of opening. Feeding Guide: Feed at any time as a treat or reward. For medium dogs feed 1 stick per day. For larger dogs feed up to 2 sticks per day. Make sure fresh drinking water is always available for your pet.
Produced in Germany
28 Servings
Box. Card widely recycled Bag. Plastic not currently recycled
4 x 180g e
|Typical Values
|100g contains
|per stick
|Energy
|1317kJ / 311kcal
|338kJ / 80kcal
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
