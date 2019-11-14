By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ella's Kitchen Butternut Carrot Apple Prune

4.5(79)Write a review
Ella's Kitchen Butternut Carrot Apple Prune
£ 1.10
£9.17/kg

Product Description

  • Butternut Squash Carrots Apples + Prunes
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm 100% organic pureed butternut squash, carrots, apples, prunes + a dash of lemon juice - with nothing else added.
  • Who am I made for? My ingredients are suitable from 4 months. I'm also great when mixed into chunkier food for babies who are ready for more texture. The Government advises that you don't need to wean your little one until they are 6 months. Every baby is different!
  • I'm organic perfect purees
  • Supper smooth
  • I'll be a bit cold but still taste yummy!
  • No big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for babies
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • I'm gluten free
  • Pack size: 120G
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Apples 39%, Organic Carrots 25%, Organic Butternut Squash 20%, Organic Prunes 16%, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate (a dash), Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 48 hours. I can be frozen

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: Squeeze me into a bowl or straight onto a spoon. To warm me, stand me in hot water and check I'm not too hot. Never put my pouch in the microwave.

Warnings

  • Warning: My cap could be a choking hazard to children under 36 months. Please always keep out of their reach. If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Lower age limit

36 Months

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gPer pack
Energy 210kJ/50kcal252kJ/60kcal
Fat <0.5g<0.5g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 9.8g11.8g
-of which sugars 9.0g10.8g
Fibre 2.5g3.0g
Protein 0.7g0.8g
Salt 0.06g0.08g

Safety information

View more safety information

79 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

First time and we're loving it!

5 stars

We got this product some weeks back but wanted to wait to start weaning until our little girl was 5 1/2 months. We've tried banana and carrot before and I was excited to finally try this puree. Turns out it was the perfect choice, the taste is great (I had to try of course), perfect mix of vegetables and fruit, it tastes fresh, has some nice sweetness to it. There are no lumps at all, so it was easy for baby to swallow. She made lots of happy noises during the feed. I like that it can be squeezed onto a spoon, portion size can be easily managed. As our baby only eats tiny amount at the moment, it's great that we can reseal the sachet and keep the rest in the fridge for the next day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved this!

4 stars

We tried this with my baby at 5 months old. He had previously only had single fruits and vegetables so I was unsure how he would take to a new taste, especially one with so many different flavours. But he loved it! We have bought many more of the Ella's Kitchen 'Squash, Carrots, Apples and Prunes' pouch and it's always a hit with my Baby [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved it!

5 stars

This is one of my baby's favourite tastes to date, she absolutely loved it and ate the whole pouch! We find the pouches so handy and convenient for feeding too, and love the fact that there's no hidden nasties. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy!

5 stars

My baby absolutely loves ellas kitchen baby food! So happy that he loves it, it’s great for when you’re on the go and you know your baby’s getting good food. I love the consistency of the baby food it’s great for weaning your baby! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strange but good!

4 stars

I wasn’t too sure when to use this as it is a mix of fruit and veg but my son did enjoy it when I gave it to him as part of a snack. Obviously it’s puréed as it’s for 4 months + and my boy is now 9 months so probably wouldn’t buy it again for that reason (ie it’s too smooth) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mix

4 stars

My little one tried this for the first time and lapped it up. She’s only just started solids so the purée was the right consistency and readily available. No need for steaming and blending :)......... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasty mix

5 stars

I received a sample pack to test and it went down a treat with my son, who sometimes takes a meal or so to take to new flavors. We’d previously tried a prunes pouch which he found too tart but this was a great way to introduce the taste again but in a milder way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

I got sent this for my little one to try and review. Well my little one absolutely loved this normally he would of eaten this pouch for 2 meals but no this went in one go he loved and will buy it again!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it

5 stars

My 6 month old frequently suffers from constipation so I’m always after different ways to get prunes into him, the more added fruit & veg the better. He loved the flavour of this pouch. The texture was perfect for getting a large enough amount into him to make a difference. Handy to keep in the nappy bag. Definitely worth having one in the cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yum!

5 stars

I ordered this for my 6 month old daughter and we couldn't give it a better review. The ingredients are 100% fruit and veg which is really important for me. The consistency was just right for starting to wean (some others I have tried have been too watery) This product smelt of apple so was appealing. She couldn't eat it quick enough! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 79 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

