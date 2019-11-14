Ella's Kitchen Butternut Carrot Apple Prune

First time and we're loving it! 5 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 14th November 2019 We got this product some weeks back but wanted to wait to start weaning until our little girl was 5 1/2 months. We've tried banana and carrot before and I was excited to finally try this puree. Turns out it was the perfect choice, the taste is great (I had to try of course), perfect mix of vegetables and fruit, it tastes fresh, has some nice sweetness to it. There are no lumps at all, so it was easy for baby to swallow. She made lots of happy noises during the feed. I like that it can be squeezed onto a spoon, portion size can be easily managed. As our baby only eats tiny amount at the moment, it's great that we can reseal the sachet and keep the rest in the fridge for the next day. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved this! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 2nd November 2019 We tried this with my baby at 5 months old. He had previously only had single fruits and vegetables so I was unsure how he would take to a new taste, especially one with so many different flavours. But he loved it! We have bought many more of the Ella's Kitchen 'Squash, Carrots, Apples and Prunes' pouch and it's always a hit with my Baby [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Baby loved it! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 This is one of my baby's favourite tastes to date, she absolutely loved it and ate the whole pouch! We find the pouches so handy and convenient for feeding too, and love the fact that there's no hidden nasties. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 My baby absolutely loves ellas kitchen baby food! So happy that he loves it, it’s great for when you’re on the go and you know your baby’s getting good food. I love the consistency of the baby food it’s great for weaning your baby! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Strange but good! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 I wasn’t too sure when to use this as it is a mix of fruit and veg but my son did enjoy it when I gave it to him as part of a snack. Obviously it’s puréed as it’s for 4 months + and my boy is now 9 months so probably wouldn’t buy it again for that reason (ie it’s too smooth) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great mix 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My little one tried this for the first time and lapped it up. She’s only just started solids so the purée was the right consistency and readily available. No need for steaming and blending :)......... [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

A tasty mix 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 I received a sample pack to test and it went down a treat with my son, who sometimes takes a meal or so to take to new flavors. We’d previously tried a prunes pouch which he found too tart but this was a great way to introduce the taste again but in a milder way. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 I got sent this for my little one to try and review. Well my little one absolutely loved this normally he would of eaten this pouch for 2 meals but no this went in one go he loved and will buy it again!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved it 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 24th October 2019 My 6 month old frequently suffers from constipation so I’m always after different ways to get prunes into him, the more added fruit & veg the better. He loved the flavour of this pouch. The texture was perfect for getting a large enough amount into him to make a difference. Handy to keep in the nappy bag. Definitely worth having one in the cupboard. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]