Vitasoy Soy Bean Drink 6 X 250Ml

Product Description
- Soya Drink
- Non-dairy
- No added colours
- No artificial flavours
- Ultra high temperature technology, no preservatives required
- Halal - The Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong
- Pack size: 1500ml
Information
Ingredients
Soya Bean Extract (65%), Water, Sugar, Soya Bean Oil, Salt
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
- Contains: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placePlease consume immediately after opening Best Before: See Top of Pack
Produce of
Product of Hong Kong
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.,
- No. 1, Kin Wong Street,
- Tuen Mun,
- Hong Kong.
- S.O.P. International Ltd.,
- Orland House,
Return to
- S.O.P. International Ltd.,
- Orland House,
- Mead Lane,
- Hertford,
- SG13 7AT,
- UK.
- Tel: 44(0) 1992584466
- www.vitasoy.com
Net Contents
6 x 250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100mL
|Energy
|185 kJ
|-
|44 kcal
|Fat
|1.1 g
|- saturates
|0.2 g
|Carbohydrate
|7.0 g
|- sugars
|6.5 g
|- lactose
|0 g
|Protein
|1.5 g
|Salt
|0.1 g
|of which
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019