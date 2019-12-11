By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vitasoy Soy Bean Drink 6 X 250Ml

Vitasoy Soy Bean Drink 6 X 250Ml
£ 3.00
£0.20/100ml

Product Description

  • Soya Drink
  • Non-dairy
  • No added colours
  • No artificial flavours
  • Ultra high temperature technology, no preservatives required
  • Halal - The Incorporated Trustees of the Islamic Community Fund of Hong Kong
  • Pack size: 1500ml

Information

Ingredients

Soya Bean Extract (65%), Water, Sugar, Soya Bean Oil, Salt

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy
  • Contains: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool dry placePlease consume immediately after opening Best Before: See Top of Pack

Produce of

Product of Hong Kong

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd.,
  • No. 1, Kin Wong Street,
  • Tuen Mun,
  • Hong Kong.
  • S.O.P. International Ltd.,
  • Orland House,

Return to

  • S.O.P. International Ltd.,
  • Orland House,
  • Mead Lane,
  • Hertford,
  • SG13 7AT,
  • UK.
  • Tel: 44(0) 1992584466
  • www.vitasoy.com

Net Contents

6 x 250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mL
Energy 185 kJ
-44 kcal
Fat 1.1 g
- saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 7.0 g
- sugars 6.5 g
- lactose0 g
Protein 1.5 g
Salt 0.1 g
of which-













