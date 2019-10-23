Goldfish Chinese Curry Sauce 405G

Best i have tasted so far.
Lovely i used it for a chicken curry and its the best i have tasted so far,really like from the Chinese shop.Will not be using any other now.
Homemade chinese curry.
I use this quite a lot. Leftover chicken or any joints. I use my slo-cooker (but a saucepan would do). I add meat (anything) mushrooms (as many as you want) onion again as much as you want a full tin coconut milk normal is great makes thicker sauce but light is better for calories sauce a bit thinner. Sprinkle of chilli flakes optional but gives it a bit of a kick, a sprinkle of vround garlic salt and pepper, lid on leave enjoy. We have never bought a chinese curry since at a push about 4-5 servings per couple.
Authentic Chinese Curry Sauce
This is the perfect sauce for a chinese curry. Exactly as you get from your local takeaway.
buy this product
wow amazing. just like the chinese curry sauce from the take away. add peas onion and chicken..... perfect
The best curry sauce available..
If you love the curry sauce you get from many chinese, and fish & chips shops, then this is basically how they make it. Just add hot water a stir.
Delicious and so easy to use
I love this, it reminds me of many late night curry's from the Chinese!
great curry, just add hot water, goldfish make other currys too.