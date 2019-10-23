By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Goldfish Chinese Curry Sauce 405G

5(7)Write a review
£ 2.75
£0.68/100g

Product Description

  • Chinese Curry Sauce
  • Still the same family recipe since 1961
  • Concentrate
  • It's delicious and it's that easy!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 405g

Information

Ingredients

Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamine), Vegetable Oil (100% Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Curry Powder 12% (Coriander, Turmeric, Cumin, Gram Flour, Salt, Fenugreek, Black Pepper, Chilli, Garlic, Fennel, Mustard, Star Anise), Salt, Water, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Coconut Cream 1.5%, Onion Powder, Spice 0.5%

Allergy Information

  • May contain traces of Soya and Celery, Made in a Meat and Nut free factory

Storage

Once opened replace lid and store in a cool dry place.Best Before End - See Lid

Produce of

Product of the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Cooking Instructions: Add 100g concentrate to 300g hot water to make two servings. Dissolve thoroughly, bring to the boil, stir and simme. The sauce is now ready.
  • Serving Suggestions: Stir fry some slices of your favourite meats and vegetables, then mix in the ready made sauce.
  • Simply use as a potato chip dip or pour over boiled potatoes or rice.
  • Please note: Oil or yellow salt crystals on the top of this product are a perfectly natural part of the sauce.

Recycling info

Tub. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Keejays Ltd,
  • IP7 6RD.

Return to

  • Keejays Ltd,
  • IP7 6RD.
  • www.keejays.com

Net Contents

405g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy:2192kJ/528kcal
Fat:42.2
of which saturates:10.7
Carbohydrate:34.6
of which Sugars:1.6
Fibre:5.9
Protein:6.8
Salt:4.3

7 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Best i have tasted so far.

5 stars

Lovely i used it for a chicken curry and its the best i have tasted so far,really like from the Chinese shop.Will not be using any other now.

Homemade chinese curry.

5 stars

I use this quite a lot. Leftover chicken or any joints. I use my slo-cooker (but a saucepan would do). I add meat (anything) mushrooms (as many as you want) onion again as much as you want a full tin coconut milk normal is great makes thicker sauce but light is better for calories sauce a bit thinner. Sprinkle of chilli flakes optional but gives it a bit of a kick, a sprinkle of vround garlic salt and pepper, lid on leave enjoy. We have never bought a chinese curry since at a push about 4-5 servings per couple.

Authentic Chinese Curry Sauce

5 stars

This is the perfect sauce for a chinese curry. Exactly as you get from your local takeaway.

buy this product

5 stars

wow amazing. just like the chinese curry sauce from the take away. add peas onion and chicken..... perfect

The best curry sauce available..

5 stars

If you love the curry sauce you get from many chinese, and fish & chips shops, then this is basically how they make it. Just add hot water a stir.

Delicious and so easy to use

5 stars

I love this, it reminds me of many late night curry's from the Chinese!

great curry, just add hot water, goldfish make oth

5 stars

great curry, just add hot water, goldfish make other currys too.

