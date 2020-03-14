By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Spontex Tough Scourers 4 Pack

Spontex Tough Scourers 4 Pack
  • 4 Tough Scourers
  • Powerful metal scourer.
  • Recommended by Pyrex.
  • Ideal for burnt on food and grease.
  • Easy to rinse out.
  • Made with 90% recycled stainless steel.
  • Spontex Tough Scourers efficiently remove the toughest burnt on food and grease from baking trays, grills and even barbecues. They are recommended by Pyrex to remove stubborn dirt and stains from their glass dishes too!. These scourers are made from 90% recycled stainless steel which is rust free. They are also easy to rinse out to remove dirt and food particles.
  • Spontex develops and markets a full range of consumer driven products in the household cleaning category. Their cloths, scourers, gloves and mops are all designed to make everyday tasks better, quicker and easier. Spontex, champion of less effort.

® Registered Trade Mark. © Copyright Mapa Spontex UK Ltd., 2013.

  • Do not use on non-stick pans, plastic bathroom suites, enamel or any other delicate surfaces. To avoid possible injury, please ensure Tough Scourer does not wrap around fingers or hands. It is advisable to wear rubber gloves.

  • To avoid suffocation please keep the wrapper away from babies and young children.

  • Mapa Spontex UK LTD.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

  • GUARANTEED QUALITY
  • SPONTEX® products are designed and tested to high standards. If you have a complaint about this product, send it back to us with your till receipt, stating where and when you bought it. If it does not meet with our standards, we will replace it. This guarantee does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Mapa Spontex UK LTD.,
  • Berkeley Business Park,
  • Worcester,
  • WR4 9ZS,
  • UK.

4 x Metal Scourers

best thing ive used ever to clean baking trays

gopd quality. they last and last and last!

