Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 455Ml

The Best
This is the best chilli sauce! Can be added to pasta sauce, soups or any dish. Great as a dip too but hot!!
Flavoursome not just burning hot
This was a product substitution which I never would have ordered but I'm very grateful that this was given. My first endeavour into hot sauce and I'm simply not looking back!
Look no further. This is the King of chili sauces.
Easily the best tasting chili sauce on the market. The depth of flavours leaves all the others eating just heat.
I wouldn't even feed it to my rubbish bin
This sauce is not even remotely spicy it's like more of a sweet chilli sauce with a kinda smokey BBQ flavour with it. I wouldn't even feed it to my rubbish bin
Great All Round Hot Sauce.
Good heat with sweetness too. Came to this since Blue Dragon now has a nut warning on their Seet Chilli Sauce. Very useable, and I add it to any casserole dishes now, as well as my Chinese sauces.