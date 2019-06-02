By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
4(5)Write a review
Flying Goose Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce 455Ml
£ 3.10
£0.68/100ml

Product Description

  • Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce
  • Sriracha Hot Chilli Sauce is made from sun ripen chilli, ready to use with roasted or cold cut meat, kebab or just add to give your favorite dish a sizzling kick.
  • Natural colour
  • Thailand diversity & refinement FB0164/00
  • Halal - The Central Islamic Council of Thailand, Cicot HL, 70 F992 005 03 60
  • Pack size: 455ml

Information

Ingredients

Chilli 61%, Sugar, Water, Salt, Garlic, Flavour Enhancer: Monosodium Glutamate, Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum, Acidity Regulator: Acetic Acid, Citric Acid, Preservative: Potassium Sorbate, Contain Sugar

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening consume within 8 weeksBest before end: See imprint

Produce of

Product of Thailand

Recycling info

Dispenser. Recyclable

Importer address

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.

Return to

  • Surya Foods,
  • Europa House,
  • Europa Way,
  • Harwich,
  • CO12 4PT.
  • Tel:+44 (0) 1255 553 652
  • www.exoticfoodthailand.com

Net Contents

455ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml
Energy 585 kJ / 139 kcal
Fat 1.2 g
of which saturates 0.2 g
Carbohydrate 28 g
of which sugars 22 g
Protein 2.3 g
Salt 7.3 g

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

The Best

5 stars

This is the best chilli sauce! Can be added to pasta sauce, soups or any dish. Great as a dip too but hot!!

Flavoursome not just burning hot

5 stars

This was a product substitution which I never would have ordered but I'm very grateful that this was given. My first endeavour into hot sauce and I'm simply not looking back!

Look no further. This is the King of chili sauces.

5 stars

Easily the best tasting chili sauce on the market. The depth of flavours leaves all the others eating just heat.

I wouldn't even feed it to my rubbish bin

1 stars

This sauce is not even remotely spicy it's like more of a sweet chilli sauce with a kinda smokey BBQ flavour with it. I wouldn't even feed it to my rubbish bin

Great All Round Hot Sauce.

5 stars

Good heat with sweetness too. Came to this since Blue Dragon now has a nut warning on their Seet Chilli Sauce. Very useable, and I add it to any casserole dishes now, as well as my Chinese sauces.

