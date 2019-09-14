By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Garlic Each

2.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Garlic Each
£ 0.16
£0.16/each
Per 10g
  • Energy47kJ 11kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 466kJ / 110kcal

Product Description

  • Garlic.
  • Robust & Flavoursome Carefully harvested and naturally sun dried
  • Robust & Flavoursome Carefully harvested and naturally sun dried

Information

Ingredients

Garlic

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produce of China

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all packaging.  Wash before use. 

Number of uses

- Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1 bulb

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gA serving contains
Energy466kJ / 110kcal47kJ / 11kcal
Fat0.6g0.1g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate16.3g1.6g
Sugars1.6g0.2g
Fibre4.1g0.4g
Protein7.9g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

9 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Far to small bulbs for the price ,much better valu

1 stars

Far to small bulbs for the price ,much better value at Lidl

very good

5 stars

very good

unacceptable

1 stars

miserble size and quality. Will purchase elsewhere untll large ones are reinstated

IT HAD A ANT INSIDE AND IT HAD A SMELL THAT MY NEX

2 stars

IT HAD A ANT INSIDE AND IT HAD A SMELL THAT MY NEXT DOOR CAME AND COMPLANED

Smallest cloves I have ever seen

3 stars

Excellent flavour but fiddly little cloves, really tiny, which seemed quite old.

Not fresh!

1 stars

Not fresh at all, very disappointing

Very tiny, not worth the money !!!

2 stars

Very tiny, not worth the money !!!

not good quality cloves were very dry

1 stars

not good quality cloves were very dry

BEAUTIFUL

5 stars

wonderful garliK

Usually bought next

Tesco Root Ginger Loose

£ 2.44
£3.49/kg

Tesco Ginger 125G

£ 0.99
£7.92/kg

Tesco Lemons Each

£ 0.30
£0.30/each

Tesco Tomato Puree 200G

£ 0.50
£2.50/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here