Barkan Sauvignon Blanc 750Ml

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White Israeli Wine
- Sauvignon Blanc is famous for zesty white wines from France's Loire Valley or from New Zealand. Grown in Israel's Adulam region, it yields intensely aromatic, vibrant wines. This Sauvignon Blanc has a pale light colour with typical aromas of passion fruit and green apples, tinged with pleasant herbal notes. Its crisp finish and fine balance make it the ideal accompaniment to fish such as flounder and bass.
- Wine of Israel
- Kosher for Passover
- Pack size: 750ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- This Sauvignon Blanc has a pale light colour with typical aromas of passion fruit and green apples, tinged with pleasant herbal notes
Region of Origin
<Not Relevant>
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
9.4
ABV
12.5% vol
Producer
Barkan Winery
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Ed Salzberg
Country
Israel
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- Barkan Winery, located on a 50,000 square meter area, includes a 12 million litre tank farm, an automated crushing and fermentation plant, and a 10000 square meter air conditioned filling and case storage building. Barkan receives over 8000 tons of grapes during the harvest, and devotes nights and days throughout the year to ensure that the fruit received from the vineyard is the best possible to ensure that the bottle that you open will be the best that can be made.
History
- Barkan was founded in 1990, by Yair Lerner and Shmuel Boxer. They immediately set forth on a program of modernization and the planting of vineyards. Barkan Winery is located at Kibbutz Hulda and is now the second largest winery in Israel.
Regional Information
- Barkan receives grapes from vineyards from all the best regions in Israel; such as the Golan Heights, the Upper Galilee and the Lebanese border area, the lower Galilee and Tavor, the Jerusalem mountains, and Israel's south, around Mitzpe Ramon.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Product of Israel
Name and address
- Produced and bottled by:
- Barkan Wine Cellars Marketing & Distribution Ltd.,
- Hulda,
- Israel.
Importer address
- Kedem Europe Ltd,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Kedem Europe Ltd,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
Return to
- Kedem Europe Ltd,
- London,
- N4 1TJ,
- UK.
- www.kedemeurope.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019