Nivea Tinted Moisturising Day Cream Natural 50Ml

Nivea Tinted Moisturising Day Cream Natural 50Ml
£ 4.00
£8.00/100ml

  • NIVEA Tinted Day Cream for light skin is enriched with Vitamin E and mineral pigments. The cream intensively moisturises your skin up to 24 hours, balancing your skin’s own moisture level. It evens your skin tone and provides a natural, radiant complexion. The cream with SPF 15 offers protection against sunlight-induced influences. Get deeply moisturised, smooth and radiant skin – every day. The skin compatibility of this tinted day cream for light skin has been dermatologically approved.
  • Formula with Vitamin E, mineral pigments, SPF 15
  • Intensively moisturises up to 24 hours, balancing your skin’s own moisture level
  • Evens the skin tone and provides a natural radiant complexion
  • Offers protection against sunlight-induced influences
  • Pack size: 50ML

Aqua, Glycerin, Methylpropanediol, Talc, Octocrylene, Isopropyl Stearate, Cetearyl Alcohol, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Hydrogenated Coco-Glycerides, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter, Triisostearin, Palmitic Acid, Glyceryl Stearate, Stearic Acid, Panthenol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Glyceryl Glucoside, Ethylhexylglycerin, Xanthan Gum, Myristic Acid, Arachidic Acid, Oleic Acid, Dimethicone, Carbomer, Trisodium EDTA, Sodium Hydroxide, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Parfum, CI 77891, CI 77492, CI 77491, CI 77499

Made in Germany

Box. Card - Widely Recycled Lid. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

50ml ℮

Great value.

5 stars

I have hormonal acne as well as really bad dry patches on my face. I stopped using foundation and switched to this and my skin is so much better for it. It is quite dark (more shades would be nice!), but a little goes a long way and as long as you don't pile it on it's fine. I find later in the day I get a bit of a shine in some areas, but I just dab those areas with tissue and then it's fine. For the price, it's well worth it.

Orange and dark

1 stars

I have pale skin and have dry uneven skin tone due to pregnancy so like others have said was really happy to find this hoping for a little coverage in a light tone whilst moisturising. It’s very dark and orange! More like a very cheap foundation in a dark shade. Wouldn’t recommend, very disappointed although my husband and I did have a good laugh at me looking like a pregnant Oompa Loompa.

nivea tinted moisturer

5 stars

been using this product since I was at college, have not found anything better even at a higher price. Makes skin look very natural, healthy. Not suitable for someone with dark skin or heavily tanned. Always keep a spare in case Nivea decide to discontinue

I have used this nivea tinted moisturiser for year

4 stars

I have used this nivea tinted moisturiser for years, I don't like wearing foundation, but this product is lighter on your skin.

dont recommend

1 stars

Its was like using a cheap foundation, left my face part oily , part dry , patchy and sticky. I've used many tinted body moisturises for my face and thought i'd try this one that was actually meant for your face and was very disappointed. My last Nivea face cream was also like glue and was very hard to apply, leaving my face blotchy and red. But a short while after the red calmed down my face was left ok but a little oily.

Amazing

5 stars

I bought this by fluke really because the shop I normally buy from has discontinued my usual cream, however I’m glad it happens because this stuff is amazing! For everyday wear it’s great glides on, covers great and lasts all day. I’m very impressed so I bought another one ready when this one has finished! I love it.

Fantastic Product - Please Don’t Discontinue

5 stars

This product has changed my makeup routine completely. I’m 54, with not bad skin and would normally wear moisturiser, SPF and then foundation (high end). I bought this at the airport when I forgot my moisturiser. WOW, it is a beautiful product. I bought light and I now don’t wear any foundation or powder. Light is natural enough for every day wear in the UK and I’ll probably get medium for my next holiday. I just don’t know what else to say, it’s moisturising, evens/blurs texture, bronzer/blush sits beautifully on top. If I feel I need a little more sun protection on hot days, I use a “water” spray SPF over the top and it seems to work fine, no redness or sunburn. I have never reviewed a product before but I just felt I needed to for this product as it is sooooo lovely. I’ve also bought about 10 more to give to friends and family. Please, please don’t discontinue this product.

reordered so many times

5 stars

My skin is fairly oily and I get a lot of small spots and this cream is perfect. The formula is ever so slightly on the thicker side, but it's not heavy on your face. 5 minutes after applying this my concealer goes on very smoothly, and the cream DOES absorb quickly leaving a nice glow, so if you prefer natural skin this is great. The scent is minimal and I actually prefer this to more expensive creams, both for day and night. Despite a small amount going a long way I tend to use a tube up every month.

Good product

4 stars

Love this daytime moisturiser, it's very light and sinks in quickly. No stickiness.

Nivea cream goes a long way!!

4 stars

Nivea Daily Essentials - Light Day cream has the classic Nivea smell, with out the thickness of the classic cream. Although its labelled as a light cream, I would say it's more rich, a little goes a really long way and is very hydrating, perfect for holidays or camping festivals as can use all over. A really nice cream that wont break the bank. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

