Nivea Tinted Moisturising Day Cream Natural 50Ml

Great value. 5 stars A Tesco Customer17th February 2020 I have hormonal acne as well as really bad dry patches on my face. I stopped using foundation and switched to this and my skin is so much better for it. It is quite dark (more shades would be nice!), but a little goes a long way and as long as you don't pile it on it's fine. I find later in the day I get a bit of a shine in some areas, but I just dab those areas with tissue and then it's fine. For the price, it's well worth it. Report

Orange and dark 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 26th January 2020 I have pale skin and have dry uneven skin tone due to pregnancy so like others have said was really happy to find this hoping for a little coverage in a light tone whilst moisturising. It’s very dark and orange! More like a very cheap foundation in a dark shade. Wouldn’t recommend, very disappointed although my husband and I did have a good laugh at me looking like a pregnant Oompa Loompa.

nivea tinted moisturer 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 17th January 2020 been using this product since I was at college, have not found anything better even at a higher price. Makes skin look very natural, healthy. Not suitable for someone with dark skin or heavily tanned. Always keep a spare in case Nivea decide to discontinue

I have used this nivea tinted moisturiser for year 4 stars A Tesco Customer5th December 2019 I have used this nivea tinted moisturiser for years, I don't like wearing foundation, but this product is lighter on your skin. Report

dont recommend 1 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 19th November 2019 Its was like using a cheap foundation, left my face part oily , part dry , patchy and sticky. I've used many tinted body moisturises for my face and thought i'd try this one that was actually meant for your face and was very disappointed. My last Nivea face cream was also like glue and was very hard to apply, leaving my face blotchy and red. But a short while after the red calmed down my face was left ok but a little oily.

Amazing 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 4th November 2019 I bought this by fluke really because the shop I normally buy from has discontinued my usual cream, however I’m glad it happens because this stuff is amazing! For everyday wear it’s great glides on, covers great and lasts all day. I’m very impressed so I bought another one ready when this one has finished! I love it.

Fantastic Product - Please Don’t Discontinue 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 20th October 2019 This product has changed my makeup routine completely. I’m 54, with not bad skin and would normally wear moisturiser, SPF and then foundation (high end). I bought this at the airport when I forgot my moisturiser. WOW, it is a beautiful product. I bought light and I now don’t wear any foundation or powder. Light is natural enough for every day wear in the UK and I’ll probably get medium for my next holiday. I just don’t know what else to say, it’s moisturising, evens/blurs texture, bronzer/blush sits beautifully on top. If I feel I need a little more sun protection on hot days, I use a “water” spray SPF over the top and it seems to work fine, no redness or sunburn. I have never reviewed a product before but I just felt I needed to for this product as it is sooooo lovely. I’ve also bought about 10 more to give to friends and family. Please, please don’t discontinue this product.

reordered so many times 5 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 30th August 2019 My skin is fairly oily and I get a lot of small spots and this cream is perfect. The formula is ever so slightly on the thicker side, but it's not heavy on your face. 5 minutes after applying this my concealer goes on very smoothly, and the cream DOES absorb quickly leaving a nice glow, so if you prefer natural skin this is great. The scent is minimal and I actually prefer this to more expensive creams, both for day and night. Despite a small amount going a long way I tend to use a tube up every month.

Good product 4 stars Review from nivea.co.uk 27th August 2019 Love this daytime moisturiser, it's very light and sinks in quickly. No stickiness.