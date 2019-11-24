By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sliced Mixed Peppers 500G

4(16)Write a review
Tesco Sliced Mixed Peppers 500G
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy82kJ 20kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    0%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars3.0g
    3%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 102kJ / 24kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced mixed peppers.
  • Mixed peppers, sliced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness.
  • Cooks Ingredients Sliced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Green Pepper, Red Pepper, Yellow Pepper.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 6 minutes, stirring frequently. Drain well before serving

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy102kJ / 24kcal82kJ / 20kcal
Fat0.2g0.2g
Saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate3.8g3.0g
Sugars3.7g3.0g
Fibre2.1g1.7g
Protein0.8g0.6g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

16 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Very nice peppers with no waste at my end of thing

4 stars

Very nice peppers with no waste at my end of things. Sweet and flavourful, every bit get used in stir fries, rice dishes, wraps etc... The bag though once frozen IS prone to splitting so put the bag in something before freezing at home and use scissors to open. Ripping the bag to open leads to a SPLIT and peppers all over the floor :(

Avoid. Cheap for a reason

1 stars

Ok quality. Not great. But now they have changed the packaging - change for the sake of change (or some Tesco nobody needed to evidence promotion) and it is now in cheap packaging with no reseal, so the bag splits easily. Of course that would be 'okay' (loosely) if we still had spare Tesco bags to recant it into. But of course we now dont. So if you buy this expect it to be spread across your freezer draw

easy

5 stars

great for stirfrys no waste

Not great

2 stars

It has a lot of hard bits - possibly bits of stalk - not impressed.

Great product

5 stars

So quick and easy to use and very handy to have in the freezer. Great for using in a stir fry, adding to a pasta dish or using in a curry.

handy

5 stars

So handy for me living on my own, I love this product.

BAG IS RUBBISH

2 stars

Bags are terrible - hard to open and when you do they almost always tear

Scraps and stalks.

1 stars

The quality of this product has deteriorated to the extent it is unusable. I usually keep it in the freezer as a staple, but my last batch was apalling, from decent slices it has gone to scraps and chips with stalks included. I had 2 stalks in one portion . I wont be buying it again.

Bad packing

4 stars

All great but packaging a nightmare. I have to spend more money buying ziplock freezer bags to store all this new range of packaging in. Why do all companies feel the need to change what works? Do you ever listen to customers or even read letters sent to store? It may help.

five stars, except for the packaging

3 stars

I always have chopped peppers in my freezer. I most often use them to add to tinned chilli. I'd've given this 5 stars except for the guilt-inducing packaging. The plastic bag is non recyclable, and has a chunky plastic seal that you also can't recycle. Bring back the more basic packaging which can be recycled with carrier bags at larger stores!

1-10 of 16 reviews

Helpful little swaps

Tesco Sliced Mushrooms 500G

£ 1.05
£2.10/kg

