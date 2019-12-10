By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Diced Onions 500G

3.5(31)Write a review
£ 1.00
£2.00/kg
Per 80g
  • Energy137kJ 32kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.1g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars4.9g
    5%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 171kJ / 41kcal

Product Description

  • Diced white onion.
  • Diced white onions, peeled, diced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • COOKS INGREDIENTS, Peeled, diced and frozen within hours to capture the peak of freshness
  • Pack size: 0.5kg

Information

Storage

Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: For best results pan fry from frozen. Fry in a little oil over a moderate heat for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Drain well before serving.

Number of uses

Approx. 6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw..

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g
Energy171kJ / 41kcal137kJ / 32kcal
Fat0.1g0.1g
Saturates0g0g
Carbohydrate7.8g6.2g
Sugars6.1g4.9g
Fibre2.2g1.8g
Protein1.0g0.8g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw..

31 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

flimzy bag

3 stars

Good product, handy to be thrown into cassaroles but the bag it came in was completely rubbish, just ripped, will be transferring into a freezer bag.

Try it, you'll like it.

5 stars

Had hurt my back and couldn't stand long enough to peel and chop fresh onion. Was dubious about this, but used some recently and was very pleasantly surprised. Tastes and looks the same as fresh when cooked. Happy with this product.

Cost-effective, Time-saving product

4 stars

These frozen diced onions can be used and cooked in the same way as a freshly peeled and chopped onions, but save a massive amount of time and mess, for only a little price premium over buying loose onions. Packaging is poor - expect to have to use a food bag, as the seal will likely fail - but other than that, this product is a fantastic, time-saving stock freezer item.

Winning at Life !!!!!!

5 stars

winning at life !!!!!!! this is a genius product and has made my life so much easier. i'll never go back to chopping again

Onions good but let down by packaging

4 stars

This is a great product let down by it's packaging. Impossible to open cleanly and when opened small pouring hole making them difficult to dispense. I use other frozen products in this same bag but dislike it intensely.

Excellant product - often out of stock - please br

5 stars

Excellant product - often out of stock - please bring back

order more

5 stars

It would be very good if your stock controllers ordered more ?????

SEASIDE ONIONS

5 stars

These are Grrrreeaaaaatte!! Smell of the Seaside when Frying for my weekend treat of Hotdogs or Burgers.😎👍👍

Cook's help

5 stars

Although it's a cheats way to make a pie, the children who dislike onion are unaware it's in the pie but like the taste. Also, it never goes off if it's kept in the freezer. So why I ask is why you've taken it off your list.

Handy but needs improvement,!

2 stars

Large pieces; some from the hard inedible bit and some outer papery layers . Bag splits before you can reseal it. Handy to have in freezer but would prefer finer chopped and without the inedible parts.

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

