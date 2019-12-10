Tesco Diced Onions 500G

flimzy bag
Good product, handy to be thrown into cassaroles but the bag it came in was completely rubbish, just ripped, will be transferring into a freezer bag.
Try it, you'll like it.
Had hurt my back and couldn't stand long enough to peel and chop fresh onion. Was dubious about this, but used some recently and was very pleasantly surprised. Tastes and looks the same as fresh when cooked. Happy with this product.
Cost-effective, Time-saving product
These frozen diced onions can be used and cooked in the same way as a freshly peeled and chopped onions, but save a massive amount of time and mess, for only a little price premium over buying loose onions. Packaging is poor - expect to have to use a food bag, as the seal will likely fail - but other than that, this product is a fantastic, time-saving stock freezer item.
Winning at Life !!!!!!
winning at life !!!!!!! this is a genius product and has made my life so much easier. i'll never go back to chopping again
Onions good but let down by packaging
This is a great product let down by it's packaging. Impossible to open cleanly and when opened small pouring hole making them difficult to dispense. I use other frozen products in this same bag but dislike it intensely.
Excellant product - often out of stock - please br
Excellant product - often out of stock - please bring back
order more
It would be very good if your stock controllers ordered more ?????
SEASIDE ONIONS
These are Grrrreeaaaaatte!! Smell of the Seaside when Frying for my weekend treat of Hotdogs or Burgers.😎👍👍
Cook's help
Although it's a cheats way to make a pie, the children who dislike onion are unaware it's in the pie but like the taste. Also, it never goes off if it's kept in the freezer. So why I ask is why you've taken it off your list.
Handy but needs improvement,!
Large pieces; some from the hard inedible bit and some outer papery layers . Bag splits before you can reseal it. Handy to have in freezer but would prefer finer chopped and without the inedible parts.