Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 600G

Tesco Double Chocolate Gateau 600G
£ 2.00
£0.33/100g
1/8 of a gateau
  • Energy801kJ 191kcal
    10%
  • Fat7.4g
    11%
  • Saturates4.5g
    23%
  • Sugars18.6g
    21%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1068kJ / 255kcal

Product Description

  • Chocolate sponge layered with chocolate flavoured sauce, covered with chocolate cream mousse and dark and white chocolate flakes.
  • Our frozen Double Chocolate Gateau is perfect as an after dinner treat to share with the family. A triple layered gateau, with soft chocolate sponge layers, separated with gooey chocolate sauce and covered in a creamy chocolate mousse decorated with dark and white chocolate flakes. This delicious dessert serves eight and defrosts in just 2 hours.
  • Layers of chocolate sponge smothered in whipped chocolate mousse
  • Pack size: 0.6kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Single Cream (Milk) (34%), Water, Sugar, Wheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Pasteurised Egg, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Milk Chocolate (3%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring), Fructose, Maize Starch, Dried Whole Milk, Flavouring, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Dark Chocolate Flakes (0.9%)(Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins)), White Chocolate Flakes (0.9%)(Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)), Wheat Starch, Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Dried Skimmed Milk, Acidity Regulators (Calcium Sulphate, Trisodium Citrate, Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Thickener (Sodium Alginate), Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Mass, Palm Oil, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Carbonate), Milk Sugar, Milk Proteins.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Remove all packaging Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 3 1/2 hours in the refrigerator Alternatively defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 2 hours at room temperature. Once defrosted, keep refrigerated and use on the same day Do not refreeze

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Number of uses

8 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Widely Recycled Pot. Check Locally

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1068kJ / 255kcal801kJ / 191kcal
Fat9.8g7.4g
Saturates6.0g4.5g
Carbohydrate34.2g25.7g
Sugars24.8g18.6g
Fibre3.5g2.6g
Protein5.5g4.1g
Salt0.3g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great for the price and absolute great taste

5 stars

Light chocolate cake. Delicious.

5 stars

