Smarties Medium Easter Egg 122G

Product Description
- Milk chocolate egg containing Smarties (milk chocolate (65%) in a crisp sugar shell)
- Cocoa Plan®
- The Nestlé Cocoa Plan® works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Learn more: www.nestlecocoaplan.com
- Pack size: 122g
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Vegetable Fat (Mango Kernel/ Palm/ Sal/ Shea), Butterfat (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Orange Oil, Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Milk Chocolate Egg Shell contains Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts and Tree Nuts
Storage
Store cool and dryBest Before End: See base of pack
Preparation and Usage
- 1/8 Product = 1 Serving
Contains 8 servings
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Every care is taken to ensure that this product reaches you in good condition. If it does not, please return the pack and its contents to the Consumer Services Manager at the York address stating when and where it was purchased. We shall be pleased to reimburse your purchase and postage costs. This guarantee applies to the UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
4 Years
122g
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2192kJ
|355kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|524kcal
|85kcal
|2000kcal
|4%
|Fat
|27.7g
|4.5g
|70g
|6%
|of which: saturates
|16.4g
|2.7g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|62.0g
|10.0g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|60.4g
|9.8g
|90g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.2g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.0g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.21g
|0.03g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**1/8 product
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 8 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
