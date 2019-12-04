By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tomor Sunflower Margarine Tub 250G

Tomor Sunflower Margarine Tub 250G
£ 1.10
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Sunflower Margarine
  • Under the supervision of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London - Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London
  • Dairy free diets
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Kosher - KLBD Parev
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Sunflower Oil (56%), Palm Oil (24%), Water, Salt (1.75%), Emulsifiers (E322, E471), Flavour, Regulator of Acidity (E330), Colour (E160a), Vitamin A, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy

Storage

Keep refrigeratedBest before: See rim of lid

Produce of

Product of Denmark

Name and address

  • Rakusen's Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QN,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Should this product not be to your satisfaction, please return the package saying when and where purchased. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • Rakusen's Limited,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QN,
  • UK.
  • www.rakusens.co.uk

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 2960kJ/720kcal
Fat 80g
- saturated fatty acids24g
- mono fatty acids20g
- polyunsaturated fatty acids36g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Fibre 0g
Protein 0g
Salt 1.75g
Vitamin A 840 µg (105% of Daily Reference Intake)
Vitamin D 7.5 µg (150% of Daily Reference Intake)
of which -

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

