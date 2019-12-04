Tomor Sunflower Margarine Tub 250G

Product Description
- Sunflower Margarine
- Under the supervision of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London - Conforming to the requirements of the Rabbinate of the Union of Orthodox Hebrew Congregations London
- Dairy free diets
- Vegetarian Society approved
- Suitable for vegans
- Kosher - KLBD Parev
- Pack size: 250g
Information
Ingredients
Sunflower Oil (56%), Palm Oil (24%), Water, Salt (1.75%), Emulsifiers (E322, E471), Flavour, Regulator of Acidity (E330), Colour (E160a), Vitamin A, Vitamin D
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy
Storage
Keep refrigeratedBest before: See rim of lid
Produce of
Product of Denmark
Name and address
- Rakusen's Limited,
- Leeds,
- LS16 6QN,
- UK.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|2960kJ/720kcal
|Fat
|80g
|- saturated fatty acids
|24g
|- mono fatty acids
|20g
|- polyunsaturated fatty acids
|36g
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|of which sugars
|0g
|Fibre
|0g
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|1.75g
|Vitamin A
|840 µg (105% of Daily Reference Intake)
|Vitamin D
|7.5 µg (150% of Daily Reference Intake)
