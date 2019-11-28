Richmond 12 Thick Pork Sausages 681G

Irish recipe but factory farmed European meat. Lov
Richard Pork Sausages
We have tried all sorts of sausages and still go back to Richmond.
simply the best, need i say more :-)
poor quality
low quality, lots of fat came out while cooking, weird spongy texture....
YUK!!
Full of Grease/Fat a whole ramekin full of fat came out of a pack The taste was awful and the colour very pink I found they took ages to fry so had to bake them in an oven to cook thoroughly and to colour Will never buy again I now buy Tesco's own make and they are better tasting and far less fat
worst sausages i've ever had
worst sausages i've ever had it didn't start well when upon opening the packet I saw they were an unnatural, quite weird pink colour. the texture was soft and putty-like, like the meat slurry you see being made for chicken nuggets. after cooking the skin was nice and crispy but that pink meat shake quality persisted, yielding no bite, only a soft unsatisfying mush. i know saudages are made up of all sorts of off cuts and bits and bobs but at least try to provide a texture that hints at the source being solid animal proteins. They were also very fatty and had little flavour other than that cloying after taste of cheap white fat. Tesco's own finest brand are much better
Only 42% meat content, texture of mush, not firm o
Only 42% meat content, texture of mush, not firm or meaty. Low quality sausage at premium sausage prices. This is what heavy advertising can do for a brand! Some people give them a good rating probably because it reminds them of their childhood, but not because of the sausage itself, which is no better than the cheapest sausage found in any supermarket. I won't be falling for the nostalgia again. These really are as bad as I remember. Yuk!