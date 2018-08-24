Bic Cristal Pens Blue 10 Pack

Smooth writing! 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th August 2018 These pens are amazing! They write so smoothly and are perfect for school or office. Always handy to have in your bag and the caps stay on really really well! 10/10 would reccomend. Definitely worth investing in the top end brand for this market. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these pens 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 10th August 2018 You will always find a set of these in my pencil case or one in my bag. I love this, really nice to write with and great range of colours to write in. Definitely recommend and are my chosen go to pens. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Bic Crystal 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 8th August 2018 Tried all of these now and find them very satisfactory. I bought a box for our office a while ago and had a number of them fail to write after only a little use but these samples all seem OK so far so assume misy have been a faulty batch I bought. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great Pens 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 2nd August 2018 I used these pens the other day and had to say, very impressed, these pens helped my handwriting as I was writing neater then normally do, the pen doesn't run on the page when your write and I would it didn't smudge when you where writing. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Like it 4 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 29th July 2018 Very easy to to use .... ink it it very nice glide smoothly ..... like it.... it doesn't stop writing like other cheap pens ... i really recommend these and these r not expensive as well .... i enjoy writing with these pen [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great product 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 27th July 2018 I have been using this pen for many years especially at work and i can honestly say that it lasts for a long time without losing the same colour. Having different colours is also excellent especially if you work in an office and you have paperwork to deal with everyday. Excellent quality [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Lovely smooth writing 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 27th July 2018 Love these, they are so smooth writing and feel comfy when writing with them . Would recommend buying these to anyone. We be buying more when these run out. My daughter has stolen some off me for going back to school. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Old School Pens 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 25th July 2018 I have tested these pens out and I have to say very nice body and good choice of colours. They break very easily so maybe a better material caseing I think and I think that will last longer etc. Would use for paper work. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love these pens 5 stars Review from testyourbic.bicworld.co.uk 24th July 2018 I find these pens easier and more reliable than any other type, be it an elite expensive pen or ink pen. These Bic pens are light to hold so no aching when being used and no smudge marks to the paper if the paper is rubbed. My writing looks considerably nearer when I use these pens and I love the range of colours in the pack too. Very useful for uni work when you have loads of side notes to make. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]