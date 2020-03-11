Clearasil Daily Clear Hydrating Gel Wash 150Ml

Product Description
- Gentle Gel Wash
- Clearasil Gentle Gel Wash deep cleans pores without over-drying the skin. Contains Aloe Vera and Cucumber Extracts and Vitamin B3 in a pH-balanced formula to be gentle on skin, helping to keep skin clear of breakouts all day, everyday. Dermatologist tested.
- Gentle cleansing without over-drying
- Dermatologically tested
- Pack size: 150ML
Aqua, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Lauroamphoacetate, Sodium Chloride, Salicylic Acid, Parfum, Disodium EDTA, Niacinamide, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Polyquaternium-43, Benzyl Salicylate, Butylene Glycol, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Extract, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, CI 17200, CI 42090
Store in a cool dry place. Do not store in direct sunlight.Best used before the end of: see cap
Made in France
- How and When to Use?
- Use everyday in the morning and evening. Wet face. Dispense product into hands, lather and massage gently onto face avoiding the delicate eye area. Rinse thoroughly with warm water. Gently pat dry.
- Precautions: Keep out of reach of children. For external use only. Avoid contact with eyes and mouth. If contact occurs, rinse thoroughly with water. If skin irritation occurs, discontinue use. If irritation persists, consult a doctor.
