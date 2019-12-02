By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Laciate Milk 3.2% 1 Litre

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.00
£1.00/litre

Product Description

  • UHT Milk 3,2% fat content
  • GMO free
  • Pack size: 1l

Information

Storage

Store in cool and dry place. Once opened, keep in the refrigerator and consume within 3 days. Expiry date is the batch number.For Best Before Date: See top of unit pack.

Produce of

Produced in Poland

Additives

  • Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients

Name and address

  • Spółdzielnia Mleczarska,,MLEKPOL" w Grajewie,
  • Oddział Zakład Produkcji Mleczarskiej w Grajewie,
  • Ul. Elewatorska 13,
  • 19-203 Grajewo.

Return to

  • www.mlekpol.com

Net Contents

1l

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml of product:
Energy 253 kJ/60 kcal
Fat 3,2 g
- Saturates 2,0 g
Carbohydrates4,7 g
- Sugars 4,7 g
Protein 3,2 g
Salt 0,10 g
Calcium 120 mg
of which:-
Salt content results only from the presence of natural appearing sodium-

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

100%better than British milk

5 stars

