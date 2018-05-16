Tesco 10 Reduced Fat Mild Slices 200G

- Energy142kJ 34kcal2%
- Fat1.5g2%
- Saturates0.9g5%
- Sugars1.2g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 708kJ / 169kcal
Product Description
- Reduced fat processed slices made using a blend of cheese, milk proteins and vegetable oil.
- Smooth & Cheesy Individually wrapped slices for melting on burgers and toasties
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cheese (Milk)(60%), Water, Whey Powder (Milk), Milk Proteins, Emulsifying Salts (Sodium Polyphosphate, Calcium Phosphate, Trisodium Phosphate), Modified Potato Starch, Dried Skimmed Milk, Flavouring (contains Milk), Palm Oil, Colours (Beta-Carotene, Paprika Extract), Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
10 Servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each slice (20g)
|Energy
|708kJ / 169kcal
|142kJ / 34kcal
|Fat
|7.6g
|1.5g
|Saturates
|4.6g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.1g
|2.0g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|1.2g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|15.0g
|3.0g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
