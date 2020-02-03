Garnier Skin Naturals Hand Repair Restoring Cream 100Ml

This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried
This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried, AND an excellent price!
This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried
This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried, AND an excellent price!
Not if you want it to leave marks all over your cloths
Seems to soak into the skin and smells lovely however I kept seeing marks all over my cloths and only recently realised that these were actually from the cream on my hands. Especially bad when wearing black. Now using the rest at bed time only - although still not keen on getting it all over my bed cloths either
Very good, totally recommend
I have suffered with very sore hands which were very itchy, sore and dry constantly and I have tried all sorts of hand creams even from the doctors and none of them worked! I had nearly given up when I thought I would buy another one I hadn't tried which isn't many and I came across this garnier hand repair and I read through it and it sounded like just what my hands needed. I got home and tried it and within the first application of this product I saw results of my hands being so much smoother and my dryness disappeared and then by the third application which was day two of using it the soreness and dry areas had cleared up on my hands and I love applying it so much. I am not one for applying hand cream excessively because most hand creams can leave your hands so oily but this one didn't and I was so happy. I am so relived to have found a hand cream as great as this as I have suffered for ages with the same problem and never thought they'd be a hand cream for me so I would recommend 100% I do not usually do reviews but this had to be done because I am so thankful of the results.