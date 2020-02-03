By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Garnier Skin Naturals Hand Repair Restoring Cream 100Ml

4(4)Write a review
£ 3.95
£3.95/100ml

Product Description

  • Body Repair Hand Cream Extra Dry Skin
  • Intensive restoring hand cream prevents dryness in the skin
  • Hydrates the skin feeling soft & moisturised
  • Enriched formula with maple sap & glycerin
  • Intensive restoring hand cream
  • Is intensive restoring hand cream right for me? Yes, if your skin feels tight or extra dry.
  • How does it work?
  • Its formula contains Maple Sap which is renowned for its soothing properties. It intensively nourishes the skin with moisture and instantly soothes. Enriched with Glycerin, it moisturises the skin leaving it feeling soft and supple and more comfortable.
  • Result: soothed and intensely moisturised, hands feel soft, supple and comfortable again.
  • Proven effectiveness:
  • Hands feel hydrated
  • Hands are moisturised
  • Comfort restored to skin
  • Garnier Skin Naturals:
  • Use, wherever possible, active natural ingredients which have been carefully extracted to preserve their quality and purity.
  • Formulate and test under dermatological control to ensure kindness to the skin.
  • Extra dry skin
  • Maple sap extract
  • Anti dryness
  • High performance formula
  • Dermatologically tested
  • Pack size: 100ML

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glyceryl Stearate SE, Dimethicone, Allantoin, Sodium Polyacrylate, Acer Saccharinum Extract / Sugar Maple Extract, Caprylyl Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Coumarin, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance

Produce of

Made in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Do not apply on the face.

Name and address

  • Garnier,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For expert advice, please contact:
  • Garnier Customer Careline
  • 0800 0854 375 (UK), 1800 818 675 (ROI)
  • www.garnier.co.uk
  • www.garnier.com

Net Contents

100ml ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried

5 stars

This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried, AND an excellent price!

This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried

5 stars

This is the best hand cream that I have ever tried, AND an excellent price!

Not if you want it to leave marks all over your cloths

2 stars

Seems to soak into the skin and smells lovely however I kept seeing marks all over my cloths and only recently realised that these were actually from the cream on my hands. Especially bad when wearing black. Now using the rest at bed time only - although still not keen on getting it all over my bed cloths either

Very good, totally recommend

5 stars

I have suffered with very sore hands which were very itchy, sore and dry constantly and I have tried all sorts of hand creams even from the doctors and none of them worked! I had nearly given up when I thought I would buy another one I hadn't tried which isn't many and I came across this garnier hand repair and I read through it and it sounded like just what my hands needed. I got home and tried it and within the first application of this product I saw results of my hands being so much smoother and my dryness disappeared and then by the third application which was day two of using it the soreness and dry areas had cleared up on my hands and I love applying it so much. I am not one for applying hand cream excessively because most hand creams can leave your hands so oily but this one didn't and I was so happy. I am so relived to have found a hand cream as great as this as I have suffered for ages with the same problem and never thought they'd be a hand cream for me so I would recommend 100% I do not usually do reviews but this had to be done because I am so thankful of the results.

