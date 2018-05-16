By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ryvita Whole- Grain Cracker- Bread 125G

No ratings yetWrite a review
image 1 of Ryvita Whole- Grain Cracker- Bread 125G
£ 1.19
£0.95/100g
Each 5g portion contains
  • Energy80kJ 19kcal
    1%
  • Fat0.2g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.03g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.05g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ/378kcal

Product Description

  • Wholegrain Wheat Crackerbread
  • The Prince's Countryside Fund
  • Be inspired at www.ryvita.co.uk
  • Share your creations with us at... #ryvita
  • Ryvita® Crackerbread is the melt in the mouth snack that's ideal for all the family. Munch them straight from the pack or add your favourite spreads and toppings.
  • The choice is yours!
  • 80kJ, 19kcal per crackerbread
  • The crisp light snack
  • Deliciously crisp and light
  • High in fibre
  • Source of iron
  • Low in saturated fat
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 125g
  • High in fibre
  • Source of iron
  • Low in saturated fat

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Made with 86g Wholegrain Wheat Flour per 100g of product

Allergy Information

  • May also contain: Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Delicious with peanut butter and banana

Number of uses

Approximately 25 portions per pack

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • The Jordans & Ryvita Company,
  • Holme Mills,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • SG18 9JY,
  • England.

Return to

  • Queries, Comments, Suggestions. Please phone the Free Ryvita® Careline on: 0808 231 0011 Monday-Friday. Or visit our website at www.ryvita.co.uk
  • Alternatively write to us:
  • Ryvita Care Team,
  • Freepost BF304,
  • Biggleswade,
  • Bedfordshire,
  • England,
  • SG18 9WE.
  • This does not affect your statutory rights.

Net Contents

125g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion% RI* Per Portion
Energy 1598kJ/378kcal80kJ/19kcal1%
Fat 3.8g0.2g<1%
(of which saturates)0.5g0.03g<1%
Carbohydrate 69.9g3.5g1%
(of which sugars)4.8g0.2g<1%
Fibre 7.1g0.4g
Protein 12.5g0.6g1%
Salt 1.07g0.05g1%
% RI* Per 100g% RI* Per 100g
Iron 2.2mg 16%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---
Per Portion = One 5g slice of Crackerbread---
Approximately 25 portions per pack---

