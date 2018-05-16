Ryvita Whole- Grain Cracker- Bread 125G

- Energy80kJ 19kcal1%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1598kJ/378kcal
Product Description
- Wholegrain Wheat Crackerbread
- The Prince's Countryside Fund
- Ryvita® Crackerbread is the melt in the mouth snack that's ideal for all the family. Munch them straight from the pack or add your favourite spreads and toppings.
- The choice is yours!
- 80kJ, 19kcal per crackerbread
- The crisp light snack
- Deliciously crisp and light
- High in fibre
- Source of iron
- Low in saturated fat
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 125g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Made with 86g Wholegrain Wheat Flour per 100g of product
Allergy Information
- May also contain: Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened store in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
- Delicious with peanut butter and banana
Number of uses
Approximately 25 portions per pack
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable
Net Contents
125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion
|% RI* Per Portion
|Energy
|1598kJ/378kcal
|80kJ/19kcal
|1%
|Fat
|3.8g
|0.2g
|<1%
|(of which saturates)
|0.5g
|0.03g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|69.9g
|3.5g
|1%
|(of which sugars)
|4.8g
|0.2g
|<1%
|Fibre
|7.1g
|0.4g
|Protein
|12.5g
|0.6g
|1%
|Salt
|1.07g
|0.05g
|1%
|% RI* Per 100g
|% RI* Per 100g
|Iron
|2.2mg 16%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Per Portion = One 5g slice of Crackerbread
|-
|-
|-
|Approximately 25 portions per pack
|-
|-
|-
