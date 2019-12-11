Lowicz Raspberry Syrup 400Ml

- Energy359kJ 85kcal4%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1435 kJ/338 kcal
Product Description
- Syrup with Raspberry flavor
- Vitamin C added
- Pasteurized
- From concentrated juices
- No preservatives added
- Pack size: 400ml
Information
Ingredients
Sugar (A) and/or Glucose-Fructose Syrup (B), Water, Raspberry Juice made from Concentrated Raspberry Juice (2.8%), Concentrated Multifruit Juice, Concentrate of Black Carrot, Colours: Anthocyanins and Sulphite Ammonia Caramel, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Enriching Substance: Vitamin C (L-Ascorbic Acid), Aroma, A, B - depending on the used ingredients, printed on the cap
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated in a sealed bottle.Best before end: date and batch number, printed on the cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Instruction for use: to prepare drinks, as an addition to tea and dishes (omelets, pancakes, semolina), desserts (ice cream, puddings), drinks and beer.
- Preparation: add 9 parts of water to 1 part of syrup.
Number of uses
The package contains about 17 servings suggested
Name and address
- Agros-Nova Soki Sp z o.o.,
- al. Stanów Zjednoczonych 61A,
- 04-028 Warszawa.
Return to
- www.agrosnova.pl
Net Contents
440ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100ml of non-diluted syrup
|Energy
|1435 kJ/338 kcal
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|(of which saturated
|<0,1 g)
|Carbohydrates
|84 g
|(of which sugars
|84 g)
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|Salt
|0 g
|Vitamin C
|60 mg/ 75% NRV**
|** % NRV - Nutrient Reference Values
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019