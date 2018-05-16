Lowicz Spaghetti Sauce 300G

Product Description
- Tomato Sauce with Onion and Oregano
- Pasteurized
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (156 g of Tomatoes were used to produce 100 g of product), Onion (10%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Puree, Canola Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Thickener: Guar Gum, Herbs (e.g. Oregano), Spices, Garlic Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain trace amounts of Celery coming from production line
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated in temperature of about +4° C and consume within 24 hours.Best before: date and batch number on the top of the jar above the label.
Produce of
Product of Poland
Name and address
- Agros-Nova Sp. z o.o.,
- al. Stanów Zjednoczonych 61A,
- 04-028 Warsaw.
Net Contents
350g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g:
|Energy:
|403 kJ / 95 kcal
|Fat:
|1,4 g
|(of which saturates:
|0,2 g)
|Carbohydrates:
|18,6 g
|(of which sugars:
|15 g)
|Proteins:
|1,5 g
|Salt:
|1,2 g
