By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lowicz Spaghetti Sauce 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Lowicz Spaghetti Sauce 300G
£ 1.50
£0.50/100g

Product Description

  • Tomato Sauce with Onion and Oregano
  • Pasteurized
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (156 g of Tomatoes were used to produce 100 g of product), Onion (10%), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Apple Puree, Canola Oil, Modified Corn Starch, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Thickener: Guar Gum, Herbs (e.g. Oregano), Spices, Garlic Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain trace amounts of Celery coming from production line

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated in temperature of about +4° C and consume within 24 hours.Best before: date and batch number on the top of the jar above the label.

Produce of

Product of Poland

Name and address

  • Agros-Nova Sp. z o.o.,
  • al. Stanów Zjednoczonych 61A,
  • 04-028 Warsaw.

Return to

  • Agros-Nova Sp. z o.o.,
  • al. Stanów Zjednoczonych 61A,
  • 04-028 Warsaw.

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy:403 kJ / 95 kcal
Fat:1,4 g
(of which saturates:0,2 g)
Carbohydrates:18,6 g
(of which sugars:15 g)
Proteins:1,5 g
Salt:1,2 g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Morlinyberlinki Classic Hotdog 250G

£ 1.30
£0.52/100g

Tesco 15 Eggs

£ 1.19
£0.08/each

Tesco Beef Tomatoes Each

£ 0.65
£0.65/each

Hearty Food Co. Tomato & Herb Pasta Sauce 440G

£ 0.43
£0.10/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here