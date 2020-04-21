Tymbark Apple & Mint Drink 250Ml

Product Description
- Apple Mint drink from concentrate.
- Less sugar
- Non - carbonated
- Pasteurized
- With sugar and sweetener
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Glucose - Fructose Syrup (G) and/or Sugar (D), Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Mint Extract, Sweetener-Sucralose, D, G - depending on used ingredient: see print on above the label
Storage
Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print above the label.
Name and address
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek.
Return to
- Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
- ul. Zielona 16,
- 11-015 Olsztynek.
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|in 100 ml:
|Energy
|79 kJ / 19 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|4,5 g
|of which sugars
|4,5 g
|Protein
|0 g
|Salt
|0 g
