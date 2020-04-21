By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tymbark Apple & Mint Drink 250Ml

Tymbark Apple & Mint Drink 250Ml
£ 0.59
£0.24/100ml

Product Description

  • Apple Mint drink from concentrate.
  • Less sugar
  • Non - carbonated
  • Pasteurized
  • With sugar and sweetener
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Apple Juice from Concentrate (20%), Glucose - Fructose Syrup (G) and/or Sugar (D), Acidity Regulator - Citric Acid, Mint Extract, Sweetener-Sucralose, D, G - depending on used ingredient: see print on above the label

Storage

Protect against the light. After opening keep in the refrigerator no longer than 48 hours.Best before end: see print above the label.

Name and address

  • Tymbark - MWS Sp. z o.o. Sp.k.,
  • ul. Zielona 16,
  • 11-015 Olsztynek.

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesin 100 ml:
Energy 79 kJ / 19 kcal
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 4,5 g
of which sugars 4,5 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g

