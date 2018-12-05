By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray 150Ml

2(1)Write a review
image 1 of Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray 150Ml

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

Rest of shelf

Sorry, this product is currently unavailable

  • Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray 150ml is part of the Lynx male grooming range and is a subtle refined fragrance for men with odour protection. With Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray make a statement by embracing the power of understatement with an irresistible scent of chocolate, amber & peppercorn. A few quick sprays are all you need for a long lasting, great smelling fragrance that makes a lasting impression. Stay fresh all day with Lynx Body Sprays. How to use it. Shake the can well and hold it 15cm away from your chest and body, spray in a well-ventilated area for great protection from style threatening odour. Whatever the occasion, it lasts all day long. Avoid contact with your eyes and broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Want more? Now available as a 48 hour Anti-Perspirant, this classic men’s fragrance is designed to keep you cool and dry no matter where the heat's coming from. Boost your sweat protection with Lynx Dark Temptation Anti-perspirant 150ml and try it alongside our Lynx Dark Temptation Body Wash 250ml. Why not also try Lynx Daily Fragrance, a sophisticated scent and every day fragrance for men. Use daily by spraying on neck and wrists. Refresh your style with Lynx Signature, Adrenaline and Urban Daily Fragrance 100ml.Selected Lynx range is also available as a travel size mini deodorant & travel deodorant 35ml. To explore the Lynx range of deodorants and find the best deodorant for you, visit lynxformen.com/uk.
  • Lynx Dark Temptation Body Spray has an irresistible scent of chocolate
  • A subtle refined fragrance for men and odour protection
  • An irresistible scent of chocolate, amber & peppercorn
  • Stay smelling great, all day with Lynx Mens deodorants & bodysprays
  • Shake, twist and spray deo directly on underarms and body
  • Goes well with Lynx Dark Temptation Body Wash 250ml and Lynx Dark Temptation Anti-Perspirant Deodorant 150ml
  • Pack size: 150ML

Information

Produce of

United Kingdom

Warnings

  • Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Name and address

  • Unilever Dept ER,
  • Wirral CH63 3JW UK

Net Contents

150 ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Danger Extremely flammable aerosol. Caution: Shake well, hold can 15cm from the underarm and spray. Avoid direct inhalation. Use in short bursts in well-ventilated places, avoid prolonged spraying. Use only as directed. Do not spray near eyes. Do not use on broken skin. Stop use if rash or irritation occurs. Keep out of reach of children. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Pressurised container: May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. As we are always looking to improve our products, our formulations change from time to time, so please always check the product packaging before use

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Dark temptation chocolate

2 stars

Why have you changed the recipe/composition. It does not smell of chocolate anymore. I am so disappointed. Even the shower gel is not strong.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here