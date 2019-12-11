By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jutrzenka Familijne Chocolate Wafers 180G

5(2)Write a review
Jutrzenka Familijne Chocolate Wafers 180G
£ 0.80
£0.44/100g

Product Description

  • Wafers with cocoa flavoured cream
  • Pack size: 180g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Sugar, Palm Fat, Whey Powder (from Milk), Skim Milk Powder, Fat - Reduced Cocoa Powder (4.1%), Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Carbonates, Ammonium Carbonates), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts, other Nuts and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Keep in a dry and cool place.

Name and address

  • Colian sp. z o.o.,
  • Ul. Zdrojowa 1,
  • 62-860 Opatówek,
  • Poland.

  • www.colian.pl

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g of product
Energy 2200 kJ / 526 kcal
Fat 28 g
- of which saturates 15 g
Carbohydrate 61 g
- of which sugars 28 g
Protein 6,6 g
Salt 0,43 g

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

delicious, crispy, good amount of filling, amazing

5 stars

delicious, crispy, good amount of filling, amazing value

I really like the taste.

5 stars

I really like the taste.

